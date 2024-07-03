Liverpool have allowed goalkeeper Jakub Ojrzynski to head out on trial in order to secure a move elsewhere, with a transfer for the 21-year-old now likely.

Ojrzynski joined the Reds from Polish side Legia Warsaw in 2019, but his five years with the club so far have been spent in the academy and out on loan.

Spells with Caernarfon Town in Wales, Radomiak Radom in his native Poland and most recently Den Bosch in the Netherlands have brought mixed results for the goalkeeper.

And though there is uncertainty over Arne Slot‘s options between the sticks beyond Alisson as No. 1, it appears there are no plans for Ojrzynski at Liverpool.

Per Polish outlet Meczyki, he is one of two goalkeepers currently on trial with GKS Katowice, who are newly promoted to the top-flight Ekstraklasa this season.

Ojrzynski is currently training with the Polish club along with Hubert Idasiak, who has been released by Napoli, and though it is not specified whether any deal would be a loan or a permanent transfer, the latter seems feasible.

Speaking to Echo Dnia at the start of June, the youngster revealed an injury setback that blighted the end of his spell at Den Bosch and admitted he was unsure of his next step.

“I am in the final phase of rehabilitation. Fortunately, I am getting closer to returning to full fitness,” Ojrzynski explained.

“I’m waiting for the next season. I don’t know yet where I will play next season. I’m still a Liverpool player, we’ll see how it all turns out.”

A move elsewhere seems a likely eventuality, with Vitezslav Jaros, Marcelo Pitaluga, Harvey Davies and Fabian Mrozek all ahead of him in the pecking order behind Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher.

Ojrzynski’s contract is set to expire in 2025, meaning if Liverpool are to secure a transfer fee for the Pole a deal would likely need to come this summer.