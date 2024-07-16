Sepp van den Berg is reportedly a priority target for Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, who could now bid close to Liverpool’s valuation of the young centre-back.

Van den Berg has been a prominent figure in the first weeks of Liverpool’s pre-season at the AXA Training Centre, but it remains to be seen if he will stay.

The 22-year-old has already expressed a desire to leave, but the arrival of Arne Slot as head coach may have altered his plans.

It has been reported that Slot is eager to give Van den Berg a chance during the Reds’ pre-season friendlies, which kick off against Real Betis on July 27.

But the club will be aware that their No. 72 has a variety of suitors, including Eredivisie champions PSV Eindhoven.

PSV expected to bid for Van den Berg

According to Eindhovens Dagblad, Van den Berg is PSV’s “desired candidate” as they seek a swift addition to their centre-back ranks.

ED claim that Liverpool value the Dutchman at around €20 million (£16.8m), with PSV willing to pay closer to €16 million (£13.5m).

Sources on Merseyside have previously touted his price tag as £20 million, though it seems likely that, if they do decide to sell, the Reds may be left to settle for less.

Van den Berg has two years remaining on his contract at Anfield and the club have already rejected low bids from both Mainz and Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.

Stuttgart are named by ED as competitors for his signature, while it has been previously reported that Southampton, Brentford and Bologna are also interested.

Should Liverpool keep him?

A £4.4 million signing from PEC Zwolle in 2019, Van den Berg has only made four appearances for Liverpool’s first team, with the majority of experience gained on loan at Preston, Schalke and most recently Mainz.

The Reds are said to be seeking a new centre-back signing this summer, which suggests that there is no unanimous belief in Van den Berg as a long-term mainstay.

A move back to the Netherlands with PSV could be a positive one for the Dutch U21s international, though much could hinge on his performances during pre-season.

Liverpool are still without Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez due to their involvement on international duty, meaning Van den Berg is one of Slot’s only centre-back options at present.

Jarell Quansah and Nat Phillips are also on hand at the AXA, though youngster Amara Nallo appears to have rejoined the academy ranks.