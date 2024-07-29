After fielding a Liverpool U21s side with an average age of 20.5 in their latest pre-season friendly, coach Barry Lewtas “highly doubts” many those players will stay.

The U21s continued their pre-season preparations on Saturday with a 2-0 win over non-league Chorley FC, with Calum Scanlon and substitute Ranel Young scoring the goals.

Scanlon, the left-back who began pre-season with the first team, was one of only three teenagers to start for Liverpool, with him, Terence Miles and Tommy Pilling all 19.

Rhys Williams, at 23, was the oldest player in the side, while Jakub Ojrzynski, Billy Koumetio, Dominic Corness, Tom Hill and James Norris are all 21.

Liverpool U21s vs. Chorley: Ojrzynski; Miles, Williams, Koumetio (Lucky 60′), Scanlon; Corness, Pilling (Spearing 73′), Balagizi (Laffey 60′); Hill (Kelly 60′), Norris (Morrison 60′), Cannonier (Young 46′)

It is fair to say that many, if not all, of Liverpool’s starting lineup at Victory Park would benefit from a move this summer – either on loan or permanently.

And speaking to the club’s official website after the game, Lewtas reflected on the makeup of his side.

“It’s typical 21s. It’s a complete mix,” the U21s coach explained.

“I highly doubt that’ll be the team we put out first day of the season.

“We’ve always been successful with the way we’ve done it in terms of the lads on loan and the lads coming up.

“Obviously we give the lads an opportunity at a particular time. It was a real mix but it’s good.”

Ojrzynski, Williams and Koumetio are already known to be attracting interest, while Corness and Hill are among those who will be classed as overage players if they stay.

The decision to leave those players out of the first-team setup for pre-season is telling, as it is for the likes of Norris and James Balagizi, who spent last season out on loan.

As Lewtas said, it is a typical arrangement for pre-season at U21s level, with those requiring moves often involved to attract scouts, while younger players such as Young and Wellity Lucky, both 18, are integrated as regulars for the campaign ahead.

“I think some of the older boys that have been around have been able to help some of the younger lads who have moved into the group full-time,” he continued.

“They’re experienced, they’ve been in the league, and they’ve played games and know what the 21s is about.

“I have to give them massive credit. They’ve trained properly and done everything properly and I think you could see that there.

“It was a lovely blend of younger players and players a little bit more senior but certainly it’s something to give us a bit of a platform to start the season.”