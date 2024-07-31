Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Arsenal as Jota and Jones start

Liverpool’s starting lineup for the second friendly of their pre-season tour has been confirmed, with Diogo Jota among those to start against Arsenal.

The Reds are in Philadelphia for the latest stop in their United States tour, with Arsenal the opposition at the Lincoln Financial Field.

After a 1-0 win over Real Betis in Pittsburgh, Arne Slot will be looking for more positive signs as he implements a new style of play at Liverpool.

Much of his lineup from that opening victory has been retained against Arsenal, with Caoimhin Kelleher again starting in goal.

Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah, Sepp van den Berg and Kostas Tsimikas make up the defensive line.

Curtis Jones has been passed fit to start in holding midfield, with Harvey Elliott and Dominik Szoboszlai further forward in what appears to be a 4-3-3.

Having been forced to deploy a 4-4-2 against Betis out of “necessity,” the availability of Jota looks to have given Slot the licence to use his favoured system.

With the Portuguese up front, Mohamed Salah and Fabio Carvalho will line up on either wing.

As his side settle in their long-term formation, supporters can hope to gain a better understanding of how Liverpool will play under Slot.

The new head coach is likely to make a number of changes throughout this friendly, with Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch and Ibrahima Konate among those available from the bench.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van den Berg, Tsimikas; Jones, Elliott, Szoboszlai; Salah, Carvalho, Jota

Substitutes: Jaros, Pitaluga, Davies, Endo, Konate, Gravenberch, Bajcetic, Chambers, Phillips, Gordon, Doak, McConnell, Beck, Nallo, Koumas, Morton, Blair, Stephenson, Nyoni

How to watch Liverpool vs. Arsenal

Liverpool vs. Arsenal is being shown live on LFCTV in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Arsenal and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

You can also follow Liverpool vs. Arsenal by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.