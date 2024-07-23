After reports that Newcastle feared Anthony Gordon’s head had been turned by links with Liverpool, Eddie Howe insists he has no concerns over a transfer.

Newcastle‘s attempt to sell Gordon to Liverpool before their PSR deadline is widely reported to have sparked a renewed interest in the winger to rejoin his boyhood club.

But with there no suggestion that the Reds will pursue a deal – after rejecting a package which included Jarell Quansah heading the other way – the England international’s future seems clear.

That is according to Howe at least, with the Newcastle manager adamant that Gordon will not agitate for a move this summer.

“I’m confident he is OK,” Howe told the Telegraph, who report that Gordon’s representatives had “desperately” pushed for a deal with Liverpool at the end of June.

“I think you can only judge Anthony on what he has given Newcastle on the pitch. He’s been committed.

“We’ve had no conversations over the summer where it has been fractious or negative.

“He’s always been the Anthony Gordon who has given absolutely everything to Newcastle and I want to make that clear to all our supporters.

“By the time he comes back he’ll be ready to go.”

Any speculation over Gordon and Liverpool is muddied by the fact that the 23-year-old is currently on a post-season break after the Euros, and the Reds are not rushing their transfer activity as Arne Slot assesses his squad.

The club are not expected to conduct any major business until later in the summer, but even then, Howe and the Newcastle hierarchy are resolved to keeping their No. 10.

“I would welcome him back with three arms if I had them,” Howe continued.

“He’s such an important player for us, we didn’t want to lose anybody.

“Why would we want to lose our best players? We fought really hard to make the right decisions.

“In those last few weeks [of June] it was very, very difficult. The rules forced us to do things we didn’t want to do, we didn’t want to lose any of the players sold.

“It was a really difficult time, a lot of uncertainty. Anthony is an integral part of what we’re doing.”

Liverpool have already agreed deals for two new signings this summer, but they are unlikely to confirm their arrivals.