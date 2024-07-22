Liverpool have lined up deals to add two highly rated youngsters to their ranks this summer, but fans are unlikely to see either player officially unveiled.

With the Reds overseeing a quiet summer in the transfer market so far, fans are – for right or wrong – growing frustrated at a lack of updates.

Arne Slot will travel to the United States this week with a misshapen squad due to the absence of 11 key players following the summer’s internationals.

Many of those flying Stateside still facing uncertain futures, in terms of moves elsewhere or if they will stay with the first team or rejoin the academy.

But there has so far been little movement when it comes to new arrivals, with deals for teenagers Alvin Ayman and Rio Ngumoha the extent of Liverpool’s incoming business so far.

The club are believed to have agreed terms to sign the 16-year-olds from Wolves and Chelsea respectively, with sizeable fees expected for both.

Despite this, though, fans are unlikely to see official confirmation from the club for either signing – at least in the manner they have grown used to for first-team additions.

It would be a surprise if photographs of either midfielder Ayman or winger Ngumoha, holding their shirts aloft at the AXA Training Centre, are shared on the club’s official website or social media channels.

Instead, as was the case with last year’s signings of Trey Nyoni and Amara Nallo, they should be quietly integrated into the youth ranks.

Neither Ayman or Ngumoha are believed to have been involved in pre-season games for the U18s so far, with Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s squad currently in Germany, where they will face Bayern Munich on Thursday.

That is due to the protracted mechanics involved in signings at youth level, with up to four weeks required before the Premier League will ratify a deal.

Furthermore, given both players will join Liverpool as scholars, compensation will need to be paid to their previous clubs – and though terms can be agreed with the players beforehand, that process can be more difficult.

If clubs are unable to settle on a suitable fee, the case could go to an independent tribunal at a later date to determine the scale of compensation.

Nevertheless, there appear to be no hiccups out of the ordinary when it comes to Liverpool signing Ayman and Ngumoha.

But while supporters are clamouring for new faces to arrive at Anfield, don’t expect the club to present these particular additions with any fanfare.