Gordon ‘wants LFC’ & Slot press conference set – Latest Liverpool FC News

Two stories have emerged regarding Liverpool’s move for Anthony Gordon this summer, while Arne Slot‘s first press conference as head coach is confirmed.

 

Two new Gordon to Liverpool updates

Gordon has been linked with a switch to Anfield from Newcastle in recent days, with the England international a boyhood Reds supporter.

Now, two fresh updates have dropped, the first of which from The Athletic claims that there are “lingering fears” from the Magpies that the winger wants to move to Liverpool.

Meanwhile, the Telegraph‘s Luke Edwards claims that Joe Gomez was part of a potential package for the 23-year-old, acting as an alternative to Jarell Quansah in a swap deal.

Edwards added that Gordon “wanted the move” and “his head has been turned by the interest shown in him.”

 

4 other things today: Slot presser & Southgate criticised

GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - Sunday, June 30, 2024: England's Trent Alexander-Arnold arrives before the UEFA Euro 2024 Round of 16 match between England and Slovakia at the Arena AufSchalke. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Gary Neville has blasted Gareth Southgate over his use of Trent Alexander-Arnold in Sunday’s lucky 2-1 win over Slovakia. A few weeks ago he was calling for Kyle Walker to play!
  • Darwin Nunez now has a chance to send new Liverpool and current USA goalkeeping coach Fabian Otte to his new job early, should Uruguay knock them out of Copa America

 

Latest Liverpool FC News

2X5BNX5 LILLE - Leny Yoro of Lille OSC during the French Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC and Olympique Lyonnais at Pierre-Mauroy Stadium on May 6, 2023 in Lille, France. ANP | Hollandse Hoogte | Gerrit van Keulen

  • Liverpool still have ‘strong’ interest in Lille centre-back Leny Yoro this summer, according to James Pearce (The Athletic)

  • Ridiculous rumour of the day comes from Turkey, with claims Fenerbahce are in talks to add Nunez to Jose Mourinho’s squad this summer (Ajansspor)

 

Other chat from elsewhere

GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - Sunday, June 30, 2024: England's goal-scorer Jude Bellingham applauds the supporters after the UEFA Euro 2024 Round of 16 match between England and Slovakia at the Arena AufSchalke. England won 2-1 after extra-time. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • UEFA are investigating Jude Bellingham for a gesture he made after his last-gasp equaliser for England against Slovakia at the Euros on Sunday (BBC Sport)

  • Tottenham have agreed a fee between £30 million and £40 million for highly rated Leeds youngster Archie Gray. What a signing that is for them! (BBC Sport)

  • Man United have reached an agreement with Newcastle to make Dan Ashworth their sporting director. Let’s hope this isn’t actually a good appointment! (Sky Sports)

 

Matches of the night

Tonight brings France vs. Belgium (5pm BST) and Portugal vs. Slovenia (8pm) in the last 16 of the Euros.

Ibrahima Konate was kept on the bench for the first game and the same is likely to apply to Diogo Jota – the Liverpool pair will be hoping to progress, setting up a quarter-final meeting in the process.

