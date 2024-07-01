Two stories have emerged regarding Liverpool’s move for Anthony Gordon this summer, while Arne Slot‘s first press conference as head coach is confirmed.

Two new Gordon to Liverpool updates

Gordon has been linked with a switch to Anfield from Newcastle in recent days, with the England international a boyhood Reds supporter.

Now, two fresh updates have dropped, the first of which from The Athletic claims that there are “lingering fears” from the Magpies that the winger wants to move to Liverpool.

Meanwhile, the Telegraph‘s Luke Edwards claims that Joe Gomez was part of a potential package for the 23-year-old, acting as an alternative to Jarell Quansah in a swap deal.

Edwards added that Gordon “wanted the move” and “his head has been turned by the interest shown in him.”

4 other things today: Slot presser & Southgate criticised

Arne Slot will hold his first press conference as Liverpool head coach this Friday at 11am

Gary Neville has blasted Gareth Southgate over his use of Trent Alexander-Arnold in Sunday’s lucky 2-1 win over Slovakia. A few weeks ago he was calling for Kyle Walker to play!

Darwin Nunez now has a chance to send new Liverpool and current USA goalkeeping coach Fabian Otte to his new job early, should Uruguay knock them out of Copa America

Saudi Pro League bids for Mohamed Salah, Alisson and Virgil van Dijk are now unlikely this summer, as clubs “will not repeat their footballing spending spree” moving forward

Latest Liverpool FC News

Liverpool still have ‘strong’ interest in Lille centre-back Leny Yoro this summer, according to James Pearce (The Athletic)

Ridiculous rumour of the day comes from Turkey, with claims Fenerbahce are in talks to add Nunez to Jose Mourinho’s squad this summer (Ajansspor)

Sporting director Richard Hughes reportedly scouted Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori during his time at Bournemouth, hinting at a potential move for him this summer (Fabrizio Romano)

Other chat from elsewhere

UEFA are investigating Jude Bellingham for a gesture he made after his last-gasp equaliser for England against Slovakia at the Euros on Sunday (BBC Sport)

Tottenham have agreed a fee between £30 million and £40 million for highly rated Leeds youngster Archie Gray. What a signing that is for them! (BBC Sport)

Man United have reached an agreement with Newcastle to make Dan Ashworth their sporting director. Let’s hope this isn’t actually a good appointment! (Sky Sports)

Aston Villa have completed the signing of Ross Barkley from Luton – what a redemption story, back in the Champions League! (AVFC)

Matches of the night

Tonight brings France vs. Belgium (5pm BST) and Portugal vs. Slovenia (8pm) in the last 16 of the Euros.

Ibrahima Konate was kept on the bench for the first game and the same is likely to apply to Diogo Jota – the Liverpool pair will be hoping to progress, setting up a quarter-final meeting in the process.