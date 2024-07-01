Arne Slot will hold his first press conference as Liverpool head coach this week, with the Dutchman kicking off pre-season by speaking to reporters at the AXA.

It has been a long wait since Slot was first announced as Jurgen Klopp‘s successor, with a three-week break between the club’s confirmation and his official unveiling.

Even after the 45-year-old’s first interview, another fortnight has passed with little fanfare, as he instead gets to work behind the scenes on the biggest job of his career.

But Liverpool have now scheduled Slot’s first press conference for 11am on Friday, in a week when the first-team squad begin pre-season.

Slot will meet many of his players for the first time at the AXA Training Centre, as he will the majority of journalists, who will have their first opportunity to ask questions to the head coach.

It promises to be an intriguing press conference, particularly given how iconic Klopp’s opening address as Liverpool manager proved to be.

That day in 2015 saw Klopp vow that “when I sit here in four years, I think we will have won one title,” and in 2020, the Reds lifted the Premier League having already won the Champions League under his management.

While Slot may not provide as many soundbites as ‘the normal one’, it should be an engaging first press conference – certainly after such a quiet summer so far.

Liverpool’s pre-season programme will begin at the AXA, with Mohamed Salah among the first players back, before heading to the United States for a three-stop tour later in July.

The Reds will also take in a friendly against Sevilla at Anfield on August 11, which will be Slot’s first home game in charge.

