The story around Anthony Gordon’s proposed move to Liverpool appears very different from the Newcastle side, with the Reds claimed to have made an offer.

It was widely reported over the weekend that, as Newcastle sought to raise funds to avoid financial charges, they saw Liverpool reject the chance to sign Gordon.

That came following suggestions that the north-east side asked for Jarell Quansah as part of any deal – which the Reds are said to have flatly refused.

There is a chance that, despite Newcastle avoiding PSR sanctions after selling Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh, the story is not over when it comes to their No. 10.

Sources on Tyneside have now reported that Gordon’s head has been turned by talk of a move back to Liverpool – the club who released him as an 11-year-old – with the Reds holding a long-term interest.

The Telegraph‘s Luke Edwards claims a different narrative to that reported by Liverpool sources, in that it was them who approached Newcastle.

It is claimed that Liverpool hoped to “secure a bargain,” knowing Newcastle were in a vulnerable position as they needed to make a sale quickly.

“They knew Gordon wanted the move to Liverpool and were effectively forced to listen to what they had to say,” Edwards reports.

Liverpool ‘offered Gomez’ in talks

Strangely, though, the Telegraph‘s northern football writer adds that the Reds “talked about” including either Quansah or Joe Gomez as part of any deal.

Talk of Quansah being offered to Newcastle is questionable, but any proposal involving Gomez is more believable given his standing in the squad.

Both seem unlikely, of course, with Liverpool’s public stance being that they feel there is already enough depth on the left-hand side of their attack, implying that speculation over Gordon was fed by Newcastle.

Most interesting, though, is that Edwards agrees with The Athletic‘s Chris Waugh in that the 23-year-old’s “head has been turned” by a potential switch to Anfield.

“Gordon had been extremely keen on the move and his head has been turned by the interest shown in him,” he writes

“At one stage the England international thought he would be signing for Liverpool, but after conversations between the two clubs, a bid did not materialise.”

Edwards adds that Newcastle are “worried about his state of mind before he returns to the club,” having been “denied his dream move to his boyhood club.”

For their part, it appears the Magpies are doubtful over the chances of talks being revived with Liverpool, who “did not make a formal bid at any stage.”