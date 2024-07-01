★ PREMIUM
FRANKFURT, GERMANY - Thursday, June 20, 2024: England's Anthony Gordon on the pitch before the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match between Denmark and England at the Waldstadion. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Newcastle journalist claims Liverpool offered another player for Anthony Gordon

The story around Anthony Gordon’s proposed move to Liverpool appears very different from the Newcastle side, with the Reds claimed to have made an offer.

It was widely reported over the weekend that, as Newcastle sought to raise funds to avoid financial charges, they saw Liverpool reject the chance to sign Gordon.

That came following suggestions that the north-east side asked for Jarell Quansah as part of any deal – which the Reds are said to have flatly refused.

There is a chance that, despite Newcastle avoiding PSR sanctions after selling Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh, the story is not over when it comes to their No. 10.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, January 1, 2024: Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC on New Year's Day at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-2. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Sources on Tyneside have now reported that Gordon’s head has been turned by talk of a move back to Liverpool – the club who released him as an 11-year-old – with the Reds holding a long-term interest.

The Telegraph‘s Luke Edwards claims a different narrative to that reported by Liverpool sources, in that it was them who approached Newcastle.

It is claimed that Liverpool hoped to “secure a bargain,” knowing Newcastle were in a vulnerable position as they needed to make a sale quickly.

“They knew Gordon wanted the move to Liverpool and were effectively forced to listen to what they had to say,” Edwards reports.

Liverpool ‘offered Gomez’ in talks

GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - Sunday, June 30, 2024: England's Joe Gomez arrives before the UEFA Euro 2024 Round of 16 match between England and Slovakia at the Arena AufSchalke. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Strangely, though, the Telegraph‘s northern football writer adds that the Reds “talked about” including either Quansah or Joe Gomez as part of any deal.

Talk of Quansah being offered to Newcastle is questionable, but any proposal involving Gomez is more believable given his standing in the squad.

Both seem unlikely, of course, with Liverpool’s public stance being that they feel there is already enough depth on the left-hand side of their attack, implying that speculation over Gordon was fed by Newcastle.

Most interesting, though, is that Edwards agrees with The Athletic‘s Chris Waugh in that the 23-year-old’s “head has been turned” by a potential switch to Anfield.

GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - Sunday, June 16, 2024: England's Anthony Gordon during the pre-match warm-up before the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match between Serbia and England at the Arena AufSchalke. England won 1-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“Gordon had been extremely keen on the move and his head has been turned by the interest shown in him,” he writes

“At one stage the England international thought he would be signing for Liverpool, but after conversations between the two clubs, a bid did not materialise.”

Edwards adds that Newcastle are “worried about his state of mind before he returns to the club,” having been “denied his dream move to his boyhood club.”

For their part, it appears the Magpies are doubtful over the chances of talks being revived with Liverpool, who “did not make a formal bid at any stage.”

