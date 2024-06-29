Liverpool have rejected the opportunity to sign Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon.

The Magpies need to make a sale before Sunday’s June 30 deadline in order to comply with the Premier League‘s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

And This Is Anfield understands that they floated the idea of the Reds signing Gordon in order to ease their financial concerns.

But, while Liverpool are long-term admirers of the former Everton winger, they have not made an offer for his services.

Their strength in depth on the left-hand side of attack is understood to have been a factor, with Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo all capable of playing in that position.

And Newcastle‘s attempts to include Jarell Quansah in a proposed deal was considered a non-starter.

The centre-half is considered a future Anfield mainstay after enjoying a breakthrough season last time out.

As well as trying to offload Gordon, Newcastle are also thought to have offered striker Alexander Isak to Chelsea.

Gordon arrived at Newcastle in January 2023 and was named their player of the season in 2023/24 after 12 goals and 11 assists in 48 appearances.

His form earned him a call-up to England’s squad for this summer’s Euros, but he has played just a handful of minutes after coming off the bench at the death in the final group game against Slovenia.

Versatile enough to play across the forward line, the former Everton man’s favoured position is on the left wing and he will be considered a homegrown player for any Premier League club.