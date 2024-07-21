Talks over a free transfer for Joel Matip are said to be “advancing,” with the ex-Liverpool centre-back projected to join his new club as early as next week.

Matip has been out of contract for three weeks, having been formally released by Liverpool on July 1, but until this week there had been no reports of concrete interest.

It now transpires that Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen are working on a deal to sign the 32-year-old, which would see him return to Germany after nine years away.

The defender, who was born in Bochum, came through the academy at Schalke and went on to play for their first team on 256 occasions.

Sky Germany first reported Leverkusen’s interest in Matip, as Xabi Alonso looks to add an experienced centre-back to his squad.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has now claimed that talks are “advancing,” with Leverkusen described as “really keen” on a player who has received “several approaches” from clubs this summer.

A move to the BayArena seems likely, with Sky Germany having explained that Matip is “not averse to a return to Germany.”

That could even come within the next seven days, with BILD‘s Axel Hesse speculating that it is “quite possible” that Matip travels with Leverkusen to their pre-season training camp in Donaueschingen, Germany on July 28.

Developments around Matip’s future are certainly positive, with the veteran defender deserving of a move to a leading club despite his release by Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp had expressed a desire to keep his No. 32 beyond the expiry of his contract, but after he then decided to leave Anfield himself, the decision was made to cut ties with a player whose campaign ended early due to an ACL injury.

The former Liverpool manager even suggested Matip would consider an early retirement, but he now looks set to extend his playing career at a Champions League club.