Liverpool owner John Henry has said FSG now have their “hands full” after their £2.3 billion investment into the PGA Tour boosted their portfolio across five different sports.

Fenway Sports Group have been busy expanding their portfolio in recent years, with the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins and the PGA Tour recent investment additions.

They have been mooted to be in the market for an NBA team as well, with plans reported to include LeBron James, with an expansion in the league on the cards.

In an interview with the Boston Globe, an outlet Henry owns, the Liverpool owner was asked about FSG’s growth strategy in the wake of their investment into the golf market.

And he noted how they are now at capacity, saying: “It means that we’re not looking to grow at this point.

“I hate to say that on the record, but we’ve got our hands full with Boston, Liverpool, this, Pittsburgh [Penguins], NASCAR, real estate.”

While that may initially raise questions about their bid to pursue a second football club, Henry did say “We’re working on a couple of things that we were working on before we got involved here (PGA).

“There will be other opportunities, I’m sure, that we’ll look at, but we are fully engaged. We’re not out there, and I think we’ve never been out there, looking for opportunities.”

The multi-club model has been in the works for some time, with Michael Edwards‘ appointment as CEO of Football coming after FSG made a “commitment to acquire and oversee an additional club.”

Edwards deemed the expansion “necessary,” and the addition of Julian Ward and the signing of Benfica’s technical director, Pedro Marques, further confirmed their commitment to the project.

In May, the acquisition of a ‘sister’ football club in Europe was deemed “imminent,” but there has yet to be any documented progress on this front.