Fenway Sports Group have revealed that Michael Edwards will head up the group’s attempts to expand their football portfolio beyond Liverpool FC.

The 44-year-old’s appointment as FSG’s new CEO of Football was confirmed in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

As expected, his first task will be to oversee the installation of a new sporting director at Anfield, with former Bournemouth technical director Richard Hughes in line to take the job.

Then, the pair will work together to seek a replacement for Jurgen Klopp, a race currently being led by former Reds midfielder Xabi Alonso.

However, Edwards’ remit extends beyond matters relating solely to Liverpool, with FSG allowing him to lead their planned move toward a multi-club model.

The group’s statement read: “[Edwards] will assume a broad range of responsibilities including leading efforts to identify and recruit new leadership for Liverpool FC’s football operation, and supporting the growth of FSG in global football through additional investment and acquisition.”

This model has been successfully implemented by Man City‘s owners in recent years, with City Football Group now counting 13 clubs under its umbrella.

Chelsea‘s owners have also taken steps towards a similar structure, recently purchasing French outfit Strasbourg.

Edwards himself cited that aspect of the role as key to him agreeing to work with FSG again, two years on from his departure from Liverpool.

He said: “One of the biggest factors in my decision is the commitment to acquire and oversee an additional club, growing this area of their organisation.

“I believe that to remain competitive, investment and expansion of the current football portfolio is necessary.”

Edwards is set to officially start in his new role on June 1, though work to seek out Liverpool’s new sporting structure is guaranteed to begin before then.