Liverpool are claimed to have pulled out of the running to sign Lille defender Leny Yoro before Man United agreed a deal, with his proposed salary explaining why.

Yoro has travelled to the UK to undergo talks and finalise a move to Man United, after they saw their £52 million bid for the centre-back accepted this week.

It comes despite repeated claims that Yoro had his heart set on Real Madrid, with the Spanish side not willing to meet Lille’s price tag, therefore opening the door for Man United.

This has led to frustration among certain Liverpool fans over a perceived failure in the transfer market, but the mechanics of the deal suggest otherwise.

Man United have agreed to pay an initial £52 million for an 18-year-old, with one full season of senior football under his belt, who only had a year left on his contract.

And per Sky Germany‘s Florian Plettenberg, the Manchester club have offered to pay Yoro a starting wage of £113,000 per week, rising to £145,000 per week inclusive of bonuses.

Under new leadership in INEOS, Man United have been presented as a more well-managed outfit, but the deal offered to Yoro sets a dangerous precedent given his age.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the finances involved were one of the main reasons Liverpool did not pursue a deal for Yoro, who had been viewed as a target separate to their main plans for the transfer window.

“Liverpool didn’t think they could justify making an 18-year-old the second most-expensive defender in their history given the personnel already at their disposal,” Ian Doyle wrote.

The transfer fee would only be eclipsed by the £75 million paid to sign Virgil van Dijk, while it would be the fifth-most Liverpool have spent on any player in their history.

Darwin Nunez remains the club’s record signing, having joined from Benfica for £85 million, and his hit-and-miss record so far sums up why the Reds would be reluctant.

With a new recruitment team in place at Liverpool, including the returning influence of Michael Edwards and Julian Ward along with sporting director Richard Hughes, fewer risks are likely to be taken in the market.

Tying an 18-year-old defender down to a five-year contract worth up to £145,000 a week could be viewed as a gamble.

But not only that, it would require a sizeable increase when the times comes to agree an extension, with Liverpool preferring players to earn their pay rises through performance.

