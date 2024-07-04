LFC Foundation are supporting LFC goalkeeper Alisson Becker in his efforts to raise vital funds for his home state in Brazil following devastating floods.

In recent months, the country has seen floods triggered by torrential rain in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, the birthplace of LFC’s No.1.

Hundreds of thousands of people were displaced by the floods and over 150 people have sadly died, with many more left without electricity and safe drinking water.

Now, with the support of LFC Foundation, the 31-year-old shot stopper is launching a special one-off auction of LFC match-worn shirts from the final home game of the 2023-24 season, worn by the likes of Alisson himself, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah to raise vital funds for flood victims.

Also available will be a range of signed football boots from the squad, including those worn by club captain Virgil van Dijk and Alexis Mac Allister.

The auction, run by LFC Foundation, is now live and can be found by clicking here, with all funds raised being donated to provide aid and support directly to those who need it most. The auction will close at 2pm BST on Saturday July 13.

Alisson said: “I am thankful to the LFC Foundation for their help, the impact of the flooding and rain in Rio Grande do Sul is massive.

“Let’s together show the people from my homeland, Rio Grande do Sul, the power of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’. Every donation will be transformed into helping those in need. From the bottom of my heart – thank you all.”

Matt Parish, chief executive of the LFC Foundation, added: “We are pleased to be able to help and show our support.

“This is something that is very close to Alisson’s heart and we are hoping that through this auction and with the support of the Foundation he is able to reach his goal and we can help those in need to rebuild their lives after such devastation to their homes.”

As well as the auction, anyone wishing to make a donation, no matter how big or small, can do so by clicking here.