Liverpool’s squad for their pre-season tour has increased to 31 with the arrival of two more players, while Arne Slot is boosted by Curtis Jones‘ return to training.

The Reds are set to face Arsenal in their second official friendly of pre-season on Wednesday night, on the latest stop of the United States tour.

After limping off in the 1-0 win over Real Betis in Pittsburgh, there were doubts over whether Jones could feature, having missed a number of sessions in between.

But the midfielder was back on the pitch and in his boots on Tuesday, suggesting he could be available against Arsenal in Philadelphia.

Youngster James McConnell was also back involved after missing the victory over Betis, meaning Andy Robertson is the only player still sidelined.

Inside Training on LFCTV GO ? Watch as the Reds undertake another session, ahead of our pre-season outing against Arsenal ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 30, 2024

Liverpool also saw both Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch report for pre-season, with the pair undergoing fitness tests and joining the squad in ball work.

It is unlikely that they feature against Arsenal, but their programme should be accelerated with just over a fortnight to go until the start of the campaign proper.

That leaves eight players still yet to rejoin the squad for pre-season, with Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz set to report back next week.

Liverpool squad training on Tuesday

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Jaros, Pitaluga, Davies

Defenders: Quansah, Konate*, Van den Berg, Phillips, Nallo, Bradley, Tsimikas, Beck, Chambers

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Gravenberch*, Endo, Nyoni, Morton, Bajcetic, McConnell, Stephenson

Forwards: Salah, Jota, Carvalho, Doak, Blair, Gordon, Koumas

Injured: Robertson

* Unlikely to play vs. Arsenal