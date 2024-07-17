With Liverpool fans unable to purchase tickets through their members’ sale on Wednesday, the club have been left to apologise for familiar technical issues.

Wednesday morning brought Liverpool’s biannual members’ ticket sale and, unfortunately, it brought with it the same biannual problems.

As supporters attempted to buy tickets through the official website, technical glitches saw the site crash, leaving fans unable to finalise their purchases.

The club’s ticketing portal was left “under maintenance” as supporters vented their frustration on social media.

Yet another amazing members ticket sale from @LFC.



Every page takes forever to load. Refreshes every time you select a seat so you have to restart. The “select a seat” option errors out when you use it.



How do they fail at every sale?



A complete shit show twice a season. — Phil Allen (@Phil79Allen) July 17, 2024

Every single year, simply trying to purchase tickets from Liverpool FC is an ordeal. People take time off work for online sales to be met with a website that never works. Not a penny of the price rise money they're clawing out of people being to put to any use, it seems. pic.twitter.com/hRx5OSobak — Daniel Austin (@_Dan_Austin) July 17, 2024

Another spectacular fail for the @LFC website on members ticket sale day — Neil Docking (@NeilDocking) July 17, 2024

Here we go again the semi annual post. @LFC @LFCHelp the ticket system is not fit for purpose. Crashed again on the members sale. It's every time and nothing ever gets done. Absolute garbage. — SwiffyC (@swiffyc) July 17, 2024

Wonder if anyone managed to sort their tickets before the site crashed?

Every members sale the same ? — Jo Gerard (@Red__Jay) July 17, 2024

20 tickets already in the basket and now this. Same every year. Absolute joke of a football club and ticket office @LFC @LFCHelp pic.twitter.com/RdomEvRcNH — kop (@Kop202) July 17, 2024

In the 80s, my mum would post a cheque to the #LFC ticket office and they'd send out 4 tickets for games.

40 years on, with the wonders of technology, they've somehow managed to make it far harder to buy them — Paul Alexander (@mulleralexander) July 17, 2024

Liverpool were forced to issue an apology for the ongoing issue, with a statement via their @LFCHelp account on Twitter.

“Liverpool Football Club would like to apologise to all supporters experiencing issues during this morning’s sale,” the club wrote.

“An issue with the ticketing system has been identified and the sale has been suspended while this is rectified. The sale will resume at 11am.”

Of course, the problem with resuming a sale in mid-morning was quickly pointed out by supporters left to rearrange their day to continue purchasing tickets.

And it was made even worse as the club subsequently suspended the sale entirely at 11.11am.

“The sale will resume at 11am”. As if us supporters don’t have anything else to do today then just wait half a day to buy tickets. No work, no daily responsibilities, no family to spend time with, no children to take care of. Worst thing is, this “issue” happens every time. https://t.co/KsQTjeqL74 — Kristian Andersson? (@KA86LFC) July 17, 2024

"The sale will now be at 11am", three hours after originally scheduled. Which is fine because because nobody has got a life beyond this, nothing to be getting on with, and taking a half day to wait for them to sort it out yet again is perfectly grand. — Daniel Austin (@_Dan_Austin) July 17, 2024

It is a frustratingly familiar situation for Liverpool supporters who endure the same problems during members’ sales, with the club’s website seemingly unable to withstand the level of demand.

In April, it was announced that Liverpool had increased their ticket prices by two percent, effective from the 2024/25 season, having frozen prices for the previous six seasons.

The cheapest matchday ticket remains at £9 for juniors, as well as locals in the Main Stand Upper, but the most expensive ticket has risen to £61.

Liverpool explained this as being due to a “significant increase in costs across the club,” with it reported that their two percent increase was the lowest across the Premier League.

