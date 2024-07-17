★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 5, 2024: Liverpool supporters greet the team bus as it arives before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-2. (Photo by Ryan Brown/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool FC forced to apologise after ticket sale farce – fans say “absolute joke”

With Liverpool fans unable to purchase tickets through their members’ sale on Wednesday, the club have been left to apologise for familiar technical issues.

Wednesday morning brought Liverpool’s biannual members’ ticket sale and, unfortunately, it brought with it the same biannual problems.

As supporters attempted to buy tickets through the official website, technical glitches saw the site crash, leaving fans unable to finalise their purchases.

The club’s ticketing portal was left “under maintenance” as supporters vented their frustration on social media.

Liverpool were forced to issue an apology for the ongoing issue, with a statement via their @LFCHelp account on Twitter.

“Liverpool Football Club would like to apologise to all supporters experiencing issues during this morning’s sale,” the club wrote.

“An issue with the ticketing system has been identified and the sale has been suspended while this is rectified. The sale will resume at 11am.”

Of course, the problem with resuming a sale in mid-morning was quickly pointed out by supporters left to rearrange their day to continue purchasing tickets.

And it was made even worse as the club subsequently suspended the sale entirely at 11.11am.

It is a frustratingly familiar situation for Liverpool supporters who endure the same problems during members’ sales, with the club’s website seemingly unable to withstand the level of demand.

In April, it was announced that Liverpool had increased their ticket prices by two percent, effective from the 2024/25 season, having frozen prices for the previous six seasons.

The cheapest matchday ticket remains at £9 for juniors, as well as locals in the Main Stand Upper, but the most expensive ticket has risen to £61.

Liverpool explained this as being due to a “significant increase in costs across the club,” with it reported that their two percent increase was the lowest across the Premier League.

In other news, Fenway Sports Group have pulled out of a deal to purchase French side Bordeaux.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024