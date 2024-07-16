Fenway Sports Group and Bordeaux have both confirmed that Liverpool’s owners will no longer be acquiring the French club, following a breakdown in talks.

It was confirmed last week that FSG have entered talks with Bordeaux over a potential takeover, after the club were demoted to the French third tier due to ongoing debts.

However, though it was later reported that FSG officials were already involved in key decisions within Bordeaux, that deal has now broken down.

FSG and Bordeaux have both communicated this decision via statements on Tuesday morning.

The statement from FSG reads:

“Following extensive and constructive discussions with all stakeholders, Fenway Sports Group has made the decision not to pursue the acquisition of FC Girondins de Bordeaux. “We would like to express our gratitude to the chairman and members of the DNCG for giving us the opportunity to meet with them, and thank all of our interlocutors, within FC Girondins de Bordeaux and beyond, for their collaboration over the past weeks as we sought a solution. “Despite our disappointment at not being able to find a viable outcome, we wish the club and its supporters the best possible future.”

A statement from Bordeaux gave more detail on why talks broke down, specifically concerns from FSG over the financial commitments required in maintaining their stadium.

Their statement reads:

“FC Girondins de Bordeaux and its shareholder have been informed by Fenway Sports Group of its desire not to pursue discussions initiated in recent weeks with a view to purchasing the club. “This decision is explained in particular by the significant cost of the stadium in the years to come, but also by the general economic context of French football. “FC Girondins de Bordeaux and Gerard Lopez thank Fenway Sports Group for the interest shown in the club as well as its teams for traveling to meet its stakeholders. “The Club and its shareholder are now putting all their energy into finalising a financing plan for the 2024/2025 season with a view to the appeal hearing.”

What happens now?

FSG are still expected to push forward with their plans to acquire at least one more club, but this development certainly serves as a blow to their immediate project.

Michael Edwards and Julian Ward, formerly part of Liverpool’s transfer setup, have taken positions within FSG this summer and, along with new director of football development Pedro Marques, are set to lead plans for a multi-club model.

Monday saw the Boston-based group incorporate a new private limited company named FSG Football Services Limited, which may be linked to their plans.