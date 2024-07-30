Liverpool are the only side in Europe’s top five leagues yet to complete a signing this summer, but their criteria is clear ahead of a busy month in August.

The transfer window closes for Premier League clubs in a month’s time, and so far Liverpool are yet to bring in any new players.

It is understandable why, with a new head coach arriving after nine years of Jurgen Klopp, along with a new recruitment structure off the pitch.

Slot has been given time to assess the players currently available to him, but has not even worked with many of his key names yet due to summer internationals.

Sporting director Richard Hughes has already predicted a busy August for the club, which includes signings, sales and loans as decisions are finally made on what is required.

According to The Athletic‘s James Pearce, Liverpool are “predominately looking at players aged 24 or under with a decent level of experience who Slot can help take to the next level through development.”

The expectation is to see “business cranking up in August,” with Pearce naming three positions currently under consideration.

Those are already widely acknowledged as key areas: centre-back, following the departure of Joel Matip, as well as holding midfield and a wide attacker.

Pearce adds: “However, considering they have a youthful squad with potential, this was never going to be a busy summer.”

That is certainly questionable, as though Slot can call upon a young squad, the majority of his regular starters will be into their late 20s and early 30s.

Virgil van Dijk is the oldest player in the squad at 33, followed by Mo Salah, 32, Alisson and Wataru Endo, both 31, with Andy Robertson also into the 30 club.

Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are also both 27, with the pair likely to take up key roles – if, in Diaz’s case, he stays at Anfield this summer.

It stands to reason that Liverpool would seek players aged 24 and under, as it makes business sense to bring signings in before they reach their peak – both in terms of performance and value.

The notion of experience can be interpreted in different ways, as this could simply mean accruing a number of appearances at a decent level, but it could also mean experience in a particular division or system.

Liverpool rarely purchase players from outside of the top seven leagues in Europe – inclusive of the Portuguese and Dutch top flights – while it has previously been preferred that signings even gain Premier League experience first.

It remains to be seen exactly who is on their list of targets, but more clarity should be expected in the next week or so.