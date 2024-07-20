With the new season drawing ever closer, Fantasy Premier League players can start putting their team together for 2024/25 – but which Reds will you pick?

It feels like last season only just ended, yet here we are already turning our heads to what Arne Slot‘s first season could have in store for us.

Liverpool travel to Ipswich on August 17 for their opening day clash, and if you dabble in Fantasy Premier League, you can start assembling your side now that full prices have been released.

And it may not surprise Liverpool fans to discover that Mohamed Salah is the most expensive Red, valued at £12.5 million.

The price tag makes the Egyptian the second-most expensive player in the game, behind only Golden Boot winner Erling Haaland (£15 million).

Good luck getting both of them in your squad!

Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s starting value has dropped from this time last year, but his valuation of £7 million makes him the most expensive defensive option across the league.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have been valued at £6.5 million, while Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota – both listed as midfielders – have a £7.5 million price tag.

Cody Gakpo could represent good value at £7.5 million if Slot plays him on the left and he returns with the form he showed for the Netherlands.

If Wataru Endo continues to be relied upon heavily in midfield, he could be an affordable option at £5 million, with Curtis Jones close behind on £5.5 million.

There are no new signings on this list just yet, but Fabio Carvalho (£5m), Stefan Bajcetic (£4.5m) and Conor Bradley (£5m) could be some young players to consider for your squad.

You can pick a maximum of three Liverpool players, who are you going to take?

Liverpool’s Fantasy Premier League prices, 2024/25

Goalkeepers

Alisson – £5.5m

Kelleher – £4.5m

Defenders

Alexander-Arnold – £7m

Van Dijk – £6m

Robertson – £6m

Gomez – £5m

Konate – £5m

Bradley – £5m

Tsimikas – £5m

Quansah – £4.5m

Phillips – £4m

Williams – £4m

Van den Berg – £4m

Midfielders

Salah – £12.5m

Diaz – £7.5m

Jota – £7.5m

Mac Allister – £6.5m

Szoboszlai – £6.5m

Elliott – £5.5m

Jones – £5.5m

Endo – £5m

Gravenberch – £5m

Carvalho – £5m

Clark – £4.5m

McConnell – £4.5m

Bajcetic – £4.5m

Doak – £4.5m

Morton – £4.5m

Forwards

Nunez – £7.5m

Gakpo – £7.5m