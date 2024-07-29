★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool have given contracts to 10 new players – including Djibril Cisse’s son

Liverpool have finalised their latest intake of first-year scholars for 2024/25, with 10 players signing their first deals – including Djibril Cisse’s 16-year-old son.

The Reds are heading into a new campaign, and with it comes a fresh roll call of youngsters set to step up to the U18s ranks.

Last season, three of the club’s 12 first-year scholars went on to train with the first team, with Carter Pinnington, Kornel Misciur and Kieran Morrison catching the eye.

Ahead of the 2024/25 season, Liverpool have seen 10 youngsters put pen to paper, including Prince Kobe Cisse, 16-year-old son of the former Reds striker.

Goalkeepers DJ Bernard and Bailey Hall, defender DJ Esdaille, midfielders Ryan Cowley, Joe Upton, Tyler Martin and Scofield Lonmeni and forwards Joe Bradshaw and Ollie O’Connor have also agreed scholarships.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 25, 2023: Liverpool's Djibril Cissé with his son (Prince Kobe Cisse) during the pre-match warm-up before the LFC Foundation match between Liverpool FC Legends and Glasgow Celtic FC Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Seven of those players have already featured in competitive games for Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s U18s, with Bradshaw scoring three goals in his nine appearances last term.

The group signed their contracts at the AXA Training Centre in mid-July, as they take part in pre-season ahead of the new campaign.

They are expected to be joined by midfielder Alvin Ayman and winger Rio Ngumoha, both 16, when they complete their moves from Wolves and Chelsea respectively.

KIRKBY, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 6, 2024: Liverpool's Under-18's head coach Marc Bridge-Wilkinson during the Under-18 Premier League North match between Liverpool FC Under-18's and Manchester United FC Under-18's at the Liverpool Academy. Man Utd won 9-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It has been a testing pre-season for Liverpool U18s so far, after two allegations of racism towards one of their players during a friendly tournament in Germany.

Hoffenheim and Frankfurt both denied the accusations, with the young Reds then continuing their tour with 6-0 loss to Bayern Munich U19s.

Their first friendly of pre-season resulted in a 5-3 loss to Accrington Stanley – Bradshaw’s former club – with O’Connor and Lonmeni among the goalscorers.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024