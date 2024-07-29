Liverpool have finalised their latest intake of first-year scholars for 2024/25, with 10 players signing their first deals – including Djibril Cisse’s 16-year-old son.

The Reds are heading into a new campaign, and with it comes a fresh roll call of youngsters set to step up to the U18s ranks.

Last season, three of the club’s 12 first-year scholars went on to train with the first team, with Carter Pinnington, Kornel Misciur and Kieran Morrison catching the eye.

Ahead of the 2024/25 season, Liverpool have seen 10 youngsters put pen to paper, including Prince Kobe Cisse, 16-year-old son of the former Reds striker.

Goalkeepers DJ Bernard and Bailey Hall, defender DJ Esdaille, midfielders Ryan Cowley, Joe Upton, Tyler Martin and Scofield Lonmeni and forwards Joe Bradshaw and Ollie O’Connor have also agreed scholarships.

Seven of those players have already featured in competitive games for Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s U18s, with Bradshaw scoring three goals in his nine appearances last term.

The group signed their contracts at the AXA Training Centre in mid-July, as they take part in pre-season ahead of the new campaign.

They are expected to be joined by midfielder Alvin Ayman and winger Rio Ngumoha, both 16, when they complete their moves from Wolves and Chelsea respectively.

It has been a testing pre-season for Liverpool U18s so far, after two allegations of racism towards one of their players during a friendly tournament in Germany.

Hoffenheim and Frankfurt both denied the accusations, with the young Reds then continuing their tour with 6-0 loss to Bayern Munich U19s.

Their first friendly of pre-season resulted in a 5-3 loss to Accrington Stanley – Bradshaw’s former club – with O’Connor and Lonmeni among the goalscorers.