As Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz prepared to go head to head in the Copa America, Mo Salah and Wataru Endo returned to Liverpool training.

Mo Salah is back!

Five days after the first of Liverpool’s players returned to training, Mo Salah is back and with a distinct lack of hair!

The Egyptian has flown back to Merseyside from his holiday in Greece to begin pre-season alongside Wataru Endo, who also returned on Wednesday.

Back in the building ?

There were smiles and embraces as the pair came into the Kirkby canteen with Harvey Elliott even branding Liverpool’s No. 11 “the new Mo Salah,” due to his new haircut.

While Salah and Endo completed their fitness tests, the rest of Arne Slot’s squad did some gym work before heading out to the outdoor pitches for ball work.

3 things today

Reports from Spain say Thiago is close to joining Hansi Flick’s Barcelona coaching staff – it does seem a natural first step into coaching for him

Uruguay manager Marcelo Bielsa has admitted ‘there is no plan B’ to stop Diaz when they play Colombia in their Copa America semi-final

Alexis Mac Allister has progressed from his Copa America semi-final after beating Canada 2-0 – he will face Nunez’s Uruguay or Diaz’s Colombia in the final

Latest Liverpool FC news

Liverpool could play friendlies before going to the USA but they would be behind-closed-doors at the training ground, reports the Liverpool Echo‘s Paul Gorst

Ibrahima Konate is out of Euro 2024 due to France’s defeat against Spain, but won’t be back for pre-season until at least August 1

Multiple sources, including the Athletic, have said Liverpool are set to complete the signing of 15-year-old Rio Ngumoha from Chelsea – this deal is somewhat of a coup for the Reds!

Liverpool’s third match of the season, away at Man United, has been confirmed as a 4pm kick-off on September 1 and will be live on Sky Sports

Latest chat from elsewhere

In other Premier League fixture changes for September 1, Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace will now kick off at 1pm, as will Newcastle vs. Tottenham

The mayor of Marseille, Benoit Payan has requested Marseille don’t sign Mason Greenwood – a fee of £26.7 million has already been agreed with Man United

Iceland’s ex-manager, Heimir Hallgrimsson has been appointed the new Republic of Ireland boss – hopefully, it means international success for Caoimhin Kelleher

Video of the day and match of the night

With Salah and Endo back at the AXA Training Centre, now is a good time to take stock of where Liverpool are at in pre-season and what lies ahead over the next month.

Match of the night is the Netherlands vs. England in the second Euro 2024 semi-final.

The game kicks off at 8pm (BST), is on ITV 1 and there could be as many as five Liverpool players involved, though we will likely only see Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo from the start.