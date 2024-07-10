Liverpool’s No. 11 returned to the AXA Training Centre on Wednesday, and his new look was quickly acknowledged by Harvey Elliott, who greeted him with “Hello, the new Mo Salah.”

While pre-season got underway last Friday, Salah and Wataru Endo only reported back on Wednesday to start testing and will join the rest of the group for training later in the week.

The Egyptian certainly looked to have enjoyed his summer break, if his Instagram is anything to go by, and one thing that immediately caught the eye of supporters early on was his new look.

With a shaved head and a strong hint at a hair transplant, Salah is sporting an obvious change, and when greeting those at Kirkby on Wednesday, we heard Elliott make a direct reference to this.

“Hello, the new Mo Salah,” he said as he accepted a hug from the No. 11, who was sporting a big smile as he made the rounds to greet his team-mates, staff and Arne Slot and Co.

Back in the building ? pic.twitter.com/BHHL1MHjNj — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 10, 2024

And perhaps it is no surprise that Salah and Kostas Tsimikas were quick to resume their bromance, sharing breakfast together before the 32-year-old undertook the six-minute race fitness test.

The two have been close since the Greek arrived in 2020, and that does not look like changing, unless the left-back moves on in the summer, which has been reported as a possibility.

Salah looks as fit as he’s ever been and his presence at training will be a welcome one with a host of senior players still either on holiday, at Copa America or the Euros.

Sessions in sync ??? pic.twitter.com/7EzMzHczVD — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 10, 2024

While he and Endo completed their fitness tests, the rest of Slot’s group did some gym work before heading out to the outdoor pitches for more ball work.

As This Is Anfield reported previously, Bobby Clark, Rhys Williams and Billy Koumetio have been notably absent with summer transfers expected for the trio.

Pictured so far on pre-season day 6

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Davies, Pitaluga

Defenders: Quansah, Phillips, Van den Berg, Bradley, Tsimikas, Scanlon, Chambers

Midfielders: Endo, Jones, Elliott, Bajcetic, McConnell, Morton, Nyoni, Hill, Corness

Forwards: Salah, Carvalho, Doak, Koumas, Danns, Gordon