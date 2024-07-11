Jurgen Klopp has been linked to the vacant role as manager of the United States national side, who have made him their “top target,” but it is hard to believe that he would go anywhere near it.

The German has been enjoying the stress-free life that comes with leaving his role as manager, with his summer break taking him to a Taylor Swift concert, the Euros and a tennis final in Marbella.

Klopp looks refreshed and younger, the Liverpool job does a lot to you over nine years, hence why he acknowledged he was “running out of energy” when announcing his Anfield exit.

He is a name every club and national team will want, you would be silly not to, but Klopp made it clear that he will be taking a break and is uncertain if he’d take on a management job again.

That has not stopped links to the United States national side, though, who the Independent‘s Miguel Delaney claims have made Klopp their “top target” after sacking Gregg Berhalte.

The report says they understand “initial contact has been made” with Klopp, meaning his representatives, over the possibility of leading their 2026 World Cup charge, which they are co-hosts of.

While we have all speculated about Klopp one day becoming Germany manager, this report is hard to believe considering all we know of the 57-year-old’s immediate plans.

It was only last month Klopp’s agent, Marc Kosicke, dismissed claims of him taking a job as head of football at Red Bull as “total nonsense.”

Klopp himself even admitted that while he will work again, stepping back into the role of a manager was unlikely, he said in his final press conference: “I will work.

“It’s difficult, I don’t know exactly why nobody believes I probably will not be a manager again, but I understand because obviously, it seems to be a drug.

“It looks like [it] because everybody comes back and everyone works until they are 70-something. I always had the idea that I will not do that that long.

“I have to be all-in, I have to be the spark, I have to be the energiser, I have to be all these kind of things, and I’m empty. That’s it.”

Klopp, of course, cut his sabbatical short to move to Anfield but this is a different time and place, and you can see little reason for him to alter his plans to lead the US.

He would offer an injection of sense into their world of politics and society, as he did here, but we think we can safely park this one under ‘not going to happen’.

And we also have to add the small matter of him having been contracted at Liverpool until 2026, he’s clearly made his decision for a reason.