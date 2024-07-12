Arne Slot has revealed new goalkeeping coach, Fabian Otte, cut his holiday time short to report to the AXA Training Centre after his role with the USA concluded.

Between late player returns and vacancies behind the scenes, it is a work in progress for Slot to see everything come together in time for the Premier League opener on August 17.

The head coach is still without 14 senior players due to international involvement, but he did get a boost this week with Otte reporting for duty after just one week off.

Otte, 33, served as goalkeeper coach for the US national team at Copa America and was knocked out by Darwin Nunez‘s Uruguay in the group stages, but Slot was happy to have him back earlier than planned.

Speaking to LFCTV, Slot said of Otte: “He also had a tournament, he was with the USA team. Unfortunately for him, they went out of the tournament.

“I gave him a few weeks off but he said, ‘No, I want to come as soon as I can’. He’s already in now after a one-week holiday.

“I think that is what you like to see.

“Although having a holiday is important, you like to see staff members and players want to come in as early as they can to join the team and help us for, hopefully, a very good season.”

Caoimhin Kelleher‘s interactions with Otte are few, but he’s made a positive first impression if the goalkeepers words are anything to go by.

The Irishman said: “It’s great that Fabian has come in now, looks really good, really interesting. Full of energy as well, which is good.

“Probably brings some new ideas as well which is good for the goalkeepers. It’s new and exciting, looking forward to it.”

Under-21s goalkeeper coach Mark Morris was working with the first team in the absence of Otte and Claudio Taffarel – who will now be on holiday after Brazil’s elimination last week.

A new ‘bridge’

The coaching staff is taking shape, at last, and Slot also spoke positively on the addition of Aaron Briggs, who will assume the role of first-team individual development coach.

Slot explained: “He’s most importantly the bridge between the academy and the first team, doing a lot of 1v1 meetings with players and, of course, help us during the training sessions.

“He’s a member of our staff. Maybe a bit more focused on the players who are in between the U21s and the first team – he has an analyst background as well, as well as being an assistant coach.

“We’re going to use him in every department.”