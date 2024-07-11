Arne Slot has seen a new face added to his backroom staff, with former Man City coach joining the ranks to take on an important vacancy at Liverpool.

On Monday, it was reported that Man City‘s former first-team performance analyst, Aaron Briggs, was to join the club as the new elite development coach.

Liverpool have now confirmed his appointment, though they have given him the title of first-team individual development coach, with his work to start immediately.

Briggs becomes the fourth member of Slot’s backroom staff, joining assistant coach Sipke Hulshoff, lead physical performance coach Ruben Peeters, and head of first-team goalkeeper coaching Fabian Otte.

The role is to be a continuation of the one left behind by Vitor Matos, who acted as the bridge between the academy and the first team – an important position to continue the youth pathway.

He is only 37 but has worked previously at Preston, Tottenham, City, Monaco, Wolfsburg and has even operated as a consultant for FIFA.

Briggs held various titles during his time at the abovementioned clubs, including academy and first-team performance analyst, and tactical analyst coach – he also holds UEFA A, B and Pro licences.

Speaking of Liverpool’s academy ranks, they are set to land the highly-rated Rio Ngumoha from Chelsea, the 15-year-old is an exciting winger who has seen there is a route to the first-team at this club.

Another appointment looms

This appointment is one of the two Slot alluded to in his first press conference, and another may not be far behind.

The club are on the hunt for another first-team coach, and ex-Everton defender Johnny Heitinga was said to be one of a number of candidates “under consideration.”

He confirmed the talks earlier in the week, saying: “All I can say now is that I have been approached and that my agent Rob Jansen and I are in conversation.”

With pre-season already underway, the hope is these appointments, including a new set-piece coach, are made swiftly.