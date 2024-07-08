Arne Slot‘s coaching staff continues to take shape, with news of a new appointment to replace the departed Vitor Matos, while another addition has been mooted.

The new Liverpool head coach announced three new staff members upon his official unveiling, with Sipke Hulshoff, Ruben Peeters and Fabian Otte all moving to Merseyside.

In his first press conference, Slot then revealed two more coaches were to be announced “soon” – and it appears as though the dominos are falling.

The Mail‘s Lewis Steele has now reported that Man City‘s former first-team performance analyst, Aaron Briggs, is to join the club as the new elite development coach.

It is a title last held by Vitor Matos and was an important one that bridged the academy with the first team, and we all saw how successful that proved to be.

Briggs has previously worked at Preston, Tottenham, City, Monaco, Wolfsburg and has even operated as a consultant for FIFA – vast experience at academy and first-team level despite still being only 37.

Steele states that Briggs was “head-hunted by Arne Slot and Liverpool” though you sense Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards had a big role in it all, and confirmation of his appointment could be made this week.

It is welcome news that Matos has been directly replaced as it is a nod to the new management’s intention to continue on the legacy left by Jurgen Klopp.

As for the prospects for another first-team coach, former Everton defender Johnny Heitinga is said to be one of a number of candidates “under consideration.”

Heitinga played 140 times for Everton and most recently worked at West Ham with David Moyes, though he did also take the reigns at Ajax for the end of the 2022/23 season – he left with a record of 11 wins, two draws and three losses.

The search for a new set-piece is still ongoing, but this is a positive update as Liverpool address the vast vacancies that were left in Klopp’s wake.