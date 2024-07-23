An image of the Anfield Road Stand sent Liverpool fans into hysteria online on Tuesday, but the coverings are not linked to Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s contract.

Tuesday morning saw an image of Anfield’s newly renovated stand circulate on social media, with blue coverings on each section of seating on the lower tier.

And the spacing of those coverings led supporters to speculate over an unveiling of a new contract for Alexander-Arnold.

The theory was that they would be removed to spell out ’66 2028′, suggesting that the Liverpool right-back would have signed a four-year extension.

But that is simply not the case: the coverings have been in place for almost a fortnight, and have been laid out to protect seating as work takes place on the roof of the stand.

Liverpool are expected to hold talks with Alexander-Arnold and his representatives this summer, with the 25-year-old into the final year of his existing deal.

The hope is that progress will be swift when it comes to agreeing fresh terms, too, but the suggestion that an announcement is in the works at Anfield is off the mark.

It speaks to the growing desperation among fans for developments with new signings and contract extensions, though, with Liverpool one of only two Premier League clubs yet to announce any first-team incomings this summer.

Calvin Ramsay has been loaned to Wigan and Anderson Arroyo left for Burgos CF on a permanent deal, but it has been a long wait for any major business.

Alexander-Arnold is not the only priority on the contract front, either, with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah also into the final 12 months of their deals.

Such is the manner of Liverpool’s off-field setup, news of an improved deal for any of Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk or Salah is likely to be reported by the Merseyside press before any confirmation from the club.