Amid flimsy rumours of a transfer away from Liverpool, those close to Ryan Gravenberch have made clear he is committed to the Reds.

Arne Slot‘s arrival has meant something of a mini reset at Liverpool and could lead to the departure of surprise names.

Gravenberch, however, won’t be one of those to leave.

Journalist David Lynch wrote on his Substack: “Sources close to Gravenberch have described the speculation over his future as ‘nonsense’.”

Having only arrived at Liverpool one year ago, “both player and club are focused on making his second campaign at Anfield a success,” Lynch added.

There have been speculative reports since April that Gravenberch could leave for Turkiye, the most recent of which was from Yeni Safak.

The Turkish newspaper reported last week that Galatasaray “president Dursun Ozbek and director Cenk Ergun would go to England to finalise this transfer.”

A year in the job

Following his £35 million move to Merseyside, Gravenberch started and finished the season well, but suffered quiet spells in the middle of the campaign.

Overall, it was a satisfactory first year, but not one with which he will be content.

During his time at Ajax, Gravenberch was considered one of the most exciting young midfield prospects in Europe and subsequently signed for Bayern Munich at just 20 years old.

However, due to a lack of game time, he decided to accept Liverpool’s offer last summer.

Across the 2023/24 season, he played 38 times for the Reds, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

It was in his general touch and flow, though, that most impressed – the Dutchman’s first touch consistently opened up the pitch for him to move forward.

By the end of the season, he had worked his way back into the Netherlands’ senior setup, after he previously fell out of favour due to rejecting a call-up to their under-21 team immediately after moving to Liverpool.

Despite getting back into the squad, he didn’t play a single minute for Holland at Euro 2024 and has now returned to pre-season earlier than his international teammates, Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk.

Slot’s arrival provides a brilliant opportunity for a technically gifted midfielder, like Gravenberch, to come into his own.

The regularity with which we see that ability is what needs to improve next.