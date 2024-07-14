Liverpool are set to promote Prince Kobe Cisse, the son of former striker Djibril Cisse, to their U18s squad as part of this season’s first-year scholarship intake.

Last season saw a clutch of Liverpool’s famous sons make a breakthrough at first-team level, with Bobby Clark, Lewis Koumas and Jayden Danns all emulating their fathers.

Of course, none of Lee Clark, Jason Koumas or Neil Danns played for Liverpool during their careers – but the next to step up this season can say otherwise.

Prince Kobe Cisse, a 15-year-old forward, is expected to be included as part of the U18s squad for the 2024/25 campaign.

The youngster is son of ex-Reds forward Djibril Cisse, who spent three years at Anfield between 2004 and 2007, winning three trophies including the Champions League.

Cisse Jr is set to be part of this summer’s intake of first-year scholars at the AXA Training Centre, agreeing terms ahead of his 16th birthday at the end of July.

He has already debuted for Liverpool U18s, doing so in a 3-1 friendly win over ISI Academy in March, the day before his father represented the club’s legends in the charity clash with Ajax.

As the young Reds got their pre-season underway with their first warmup friendly against Accrington Stanley on Saturday, Cisse Jr led the line.

Liverpool U18s lost that friendly 5-3, with Marc Bridge-Wilkinson fielding a very young side including a number of first-year scholars.

Ollie O’Connor, Schofield Lonmeni and Kareem Ahmed grabbed the goals for the young Reds, with Cisse Jr going close to opening the scoring early.

Two of Cisse’s other sons, Cassius Clay and Marley Jackson, play for Notts County and Shrewsbury respectively at youth level.

Prince Kobe Cisse is a Wales youth international, eligible through his mother, Jude Littler.