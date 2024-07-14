Despite leaving Liverpool for the Championship in 2014, striker Adam Morgan was convinced the club would activate their buy-back clause to re-sign him.

Morgan is renowned as one of the most talented finishers to come through Liverpool’s academy in recent years, which led him to the cusp of the first team.

The Scouser made three appearances under Brendan Rodgers in 2012/13, including two starts, one of which came alongside Luis Suarez in attack against Hearts in the Europa League.

But after a successful loan spell with Yeovil Town in the first half of the 2013/14 season, he was sold to the Championship club in January 2014.

Liverpool negotiated a buy-back clause worth over £1 million in their deal with Yeovil, and despite agreeing to the move, Morgan did so with the intention of returning to Anfield.

“I was on fire, I was on absolute fire, obviously I’d been in and around the first team,” Morgan, now 30, told The Kop TV.

“That’s fine, I wasn’t good enough to play for Liverpool, no problem. But at the time, did I believe I was good enough to play for Leicester? Yeah. Did I believe I was good enough to play for Yeovil? Yeah.

“My plan was, Liverpool had a buy-back clause on me, so I thought ‘that’s getting activated’.

“That was my mindset, ‘I’m going to score that many goals that they’re going to buy me back and I’ll come back’.”

Morgan explained that he received identical offers from both Yeovil and Leicester that January, but was “very much advised wrong” to join the former, who were guaranteeing immediate first-team opportunities.

Leicester went on to win the Championship that season, and then won the Premier League in the final season of their initial three-year contract to Morgan.

Yeovil, meanwhile, finished bottom of the second tier in 2013/14, as the striker found himself frozen out by manager Gary Johnson.

“I was treated so bad. I was mentally bullied, I was made to train on my own for no reason,” Morgan reflected.

“If I’d made a mistake and I’d done something to offend the manager, any of the directors, if I’d been going out too much or anything like that, I’d be the first to hold my hands up now.

“I didn’t do anything. You can’t get in trouble in Yeovil!”

Morgan’s career has taken in 15 different clubs since, while more recently he has moved into coaching, and this summer he joined non-league City of Liverpool FC.

“I’m never going to play in the Premier League again, but I’m going to play this season, competitive football again,” he said.

“I’m buzzing for it, I can’t wait.”