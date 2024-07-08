Trent Alexander-Arnold secured England’s passage to the Euro semi-finals with the second-most powerful strike of the tournament – he put all his frustration into that penalty!

The Scouser has been a spectator for much of the Three Lions’ recent outings and was only turned to for the most high-pressure situation as a penalty shootout stood between them and the last four.

By the time Alexander-Arnold stepped up to take his spot kick, England had converted their previous four and the power was in his boot to seal the victory.

And he certainly unleashed some power! His rocket towards the top left of the goal was recorded at a speed of 125.6 km/h (78 mph).

It was the hardest penalty and the second-most powerful strike at the tournament to date, recorded with the help of Adidas’ technology in the Fussballliebe match ball.

Nerves of steel. Trent Alexander Arnold’s penalty (125.6 KMPH) recorded with Adidas technology as the second hardest strike of #Euro2024 pic.twitter.com/Y6WMOOlX0K — Aadam Patel (@aadamp9) July 7, 2024

Only Slovenia captain Erik Janza’s strike in the 1-1 draw with Denmark in the group stages can eclipse the efforts of Liverpool’s vice-captain, with the goal recorded at 128.76kmph (80mph).

Cody Gakpo also sits within the top five most powerful strikes so far, with his goal against Romania registering a top speed of 120.7km/h.

‘Pressure makes diamonds’

Having been made out as the early scapegoat, it was a relief to see Alexander-Arnold step up for England when the stakes were at their highest.

He had only been on the pitch six minutes before the quarter-final against Switzerland went to penalties, put on the pitch with only one expectation and he knocked it out of the park.

You could not wipe the smile off his face at full-time, and on Instagram, he was quick to put up a post with the caption, “Pressure makes diamonds.”

That they do, Trent.

As a player who has won it all with his boyhood club, it was not surprising to see the vice-captain relish the pressure and put doubts to bed about his capabilities.

Whether Gareth Southgate will wake up from his disillusions remains to be seen. But Alexander-Arnold will always have this moment and let’s hope he’s afforded the chance to make more in the semi-final against the Netherlands.