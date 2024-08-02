Liverpool trained at the AXA Training Centre on Friday ahead of their match against Brentford. However, two players were notably missing.

Three more Liverpool players have left permanently this week but Arne Slot still had a 24-man squad training before the first home match of the season on Sunday.

There were two notable absentees from training on Friday, though, one more of a doubt than the other.

Jarell Quansah and Ryan Gravenberch were both pictured in the gym but neither took part in the session outdoors with the rest of the squad.

Concerning Gravenberch, Liverpool fans needn’t worry too much as his absence could be explained by any arbitrary reason as much as it could a niggle.

For Quansah, though, he missed out due to an injury he picked up on Tuesday.

Before training, Slot said: “Unfortunately I think it was Tuesday that he picked up a bit of an injury, so he couldn’t train on Wednesday. Let’s see if he can train today.”

As we found out, he could train to some extent but couldn’t take part in the full session.

In other news, Trey Nyoni remained with the first team, as did Tyler Morton who is looking increasingly likely to stay put this summer given Liverpool’s lack of signings.

He will be hoping to lay claim to the holding midfield spot that Gravenberch occupied against Ipswich.

It would be a big surprise, however, to see him play any part against Brentford, given higher-ranking midfielders such as Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister are fully fit and preferred currently.

Stefan Bajcetic is another who will hope to gain favour with the coach as a midfield option this season, that is if he stays on Merseyside.

The Telegraph’s Chris Bascombe has provided the latest update on the Spaniard amid rumours former club Celta Vigo are exploring a loan move for him.

He wrote that it is “more likely” we will see Bajcetic leave before the deadline than stay with Liverpool and play for the under-21s.

Meanwhile, Ben Doak, Luca Stephenson and Kaide Gordon, among others, continue to train with Barry Lewtas‘ aforementioned under-21s.

Liverpool squad pictured in training on Friday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Davies, Jaros

Defenders: Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Bajcetic, Nyoni, Morton

Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo, Jota