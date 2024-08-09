Anfield can now host 61,276 fans after the expansion of the Anfield Road Stand, making it the fourth-largest football stadium in the Premier League.

The redevelopment of Anfield has taken place in two phases. The first saw the Main Stand expanded in 2016 to take overall capacity to 54,074.

And now phase two is all but complete with work on the Anfield Road Stand adding a further 7,000 seats, taking overall capacity beyond 61,000.

The official capacity of 61,276 is revealed in the updated Premier League handbook for 2024/25.

It marks a significant transformation to the club’s iconic home, with the club’s owners ensuring their ambitions off the pitch match those on it.

Although work is still ongoing on the Anfield Road Stand, the ground’s capacity is now the eighth biggest stadium in the UK ahead of the new campaign and is the region’s fifth biggest football stadium.

Wembley, unsurprisingly, holds No. 1 spot with a capacity of 90,000, and three rugby grounds are ahead of Anfield when we look at the wider sporting landscape across the region.

10 biggest stadiums in the United Kingdom

1. Wembley Stadium – England – 90,000

– England – 90,000 2. Twickenham Stadium – England rugby – 82,000

– England rugby – 82,000 3. Old Trafford – Man United – 74,310

– Man United – 74,310 4. Principality Stadium – Wales rugby – 73,971

– Wales rugby – 73,971 5. Murrayfield – Scotland rugby – 67,144

– Scotland rugby – 67,144 6. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – Spurs – 62,850

– Spurs – 62,850 7. London Stadium – West Ham – 62,500

– West Ham – 62,500 8. Anfield – Liverpool – 61,276

– Liverpool – 61,276 9. Celtic Park – Celtic – 60,411

– Celtic – 60,411 10. Emirates – Arsenal – 60,260

In the Premier League, only Old Trafford (74,310), the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (62,850) and the London Stadium (62,850) can host more fans than Anfield.

The ground dominates the skyline and its seamless build gives off the impression that it was always this way.

Due to countless delays on the redevelopment of the Anfield Road Stand, an extensive snagging list remains heading into the new campaign, but the end is finally in sight.

A new record league attendance was set in March of 60,061, against Brighton, and we expect to see that broken in the coming months as Arne Slot leads a new era at Anfield.

The redevelopment has not only seen seats added as many have been swapped out for rail seating – the installation is ongoing for the entire Kop. That’s 12,850 rail seats in the famous stand.

