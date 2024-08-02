Liverpool retain a strong interest in Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon, and their chances of signing him this summer could become clearer very soon.

It emerged earlier this week that the Reds had agreed a deal in principle to sign Gordon before the Premier League‘s PSR deadline on June 30.

That would have seen the winger return to Merseyside for £75 million while Joe Gomez headed the other way for £45 million – in effect, signing Gordon for £30 million.

But with that deal breaking down as Newcastle found other solutions to their financial issues, any move for the 23-year-old could be more complicated.

Liverpool are still interested in their former academy player, and with two years left on his contract there is a sense that a deal could be done under the right conditions.

However, The Athletic‘s George Caulkin reports that Newcastle intend to open talks with Gordon over an extended deal when he returns from his post-season holiday.

The winger will report back to Tyneside next week, and the club want to “reward him” for his outstanding form and, in doing so, “hope that they can ward off further interest from Liverpool.”

Any approach over a new deal could therefore reveal his plans for the immediate future, as if he intends to join the Reds, Gordon is unlikely to put pen to paper on an extension.

Speaking in a video update on Twitter, Liverpool journalist Lewis Steele described the situation as “definitely not dead in the water” with regards a move to Anfield.

“That’s not to say that I think it will happen. There’s a long way to go,” the Mail reporter insisted.

“What I would say on Gordon is if he wants to move, like we believe he does, I think he’s going to have to tell Newcastle that and force the move himself.

“I don’t think Newcastle are just going to sell him, especially if their PSR is safe and sound now. I think he’s going to have to lose a bit of face and demand a move.”

Could Gordon force a transfer?

If he were to request a transfer, an approach from Newcastle over prolonging his stay at St James’ Park could well trigger that.

Of course, it would not be the first time Gordon has agitated for a move if that is the case, having failed to report for training and submitted a transfer request when forcing through his switch from Everton to Newcastle in January 2023.

While that may not be conduct that appeals to many supporters, it is often required when players find themselves in the position Gordon – if reports of his desire to join Liverpool are to be believed – is in.