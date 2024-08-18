Arne Slot believes Ryan Gravenberch “has the attributes” to be Liverpool’s No. 6, with the Dutch midfielder impressing in a deeper role against Ipswich.

Gravenberch was a bit-part player during his first season on Merseyside under Jurgen Klopp, but has been installed in a key role by Slot.

That saw him start in the No. 6 position in the final two friendlies of pre-season against Sevilla and Man United, as well as the campaign opener at Ipswich on Saturday.

The Dutchman impressed throughout the Reds’ 2-0 victory, with the third-most touches (71) and second-most passes completed (51) of any Liverpool player, along with the joint-most passes into the final third (nine), per FotMob.

His inclusion comes after the failure to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, but speaking before kickoff at Portman Road, Slot seemed convinced of Gravenberch’s potential.

“I think he has the attributes to play there,” he told TNT Sports.

“He has to develop in that position, that’s also clear, but he’s comfortable with the ball, he can run, he can keep running.

“And then Macca can play a bit higher up the pitch which fits him really well.

“But let’s see how it works out today. Against Sevilla it worked out really well and against United as well.”

There remains a sense that Liverpool will jump to sign a top-level No. 6 if one becomes available – with Slot saying in his post-match interview with TNT Sports that “if we can find another [signing] we’ll not hesitate to do so.”

But if the plan is to stick with Gravenberch, the head coach is clearly comfortable with doing so, knowing that it is not an individual role as shown by Alexis Mac Allister‘s adaptation last season.

“Defending we do with 11, we don’t do this with one player,” Slot told reporters in his post-match press conference.

“So we need to help him as all the others in the position where he’s playing in or where anyone else is playing in.

“It’s not that only Virgil and Ibou or only Virgil and Jarell are defending – the whole team has to do so.

“If we defend with 11, that will help Ryan or whoever is playing there a lot.

“Last season, Macca [Alexis Mac Allister] played there a lot and I think he has certain qualities that Ryan has as well.

“If you look at both players, the first thing you think of is with the ball, in ball possession and that’s why we as a team have to make sure that whoever is playing in that position is not too exposed.

“That’s what happened today because I think the team really helped to defend in the best possible way, and because of that Ryan had a good performance.”