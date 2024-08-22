Liverpool have confirmed the sale of highly rated youngster Bobby Clark, with the midfielder’s profitable move to Red Bull Salzburg including a first refusal option.

Despite an impressive breakthrough season as part of Jurgen Klopp‘s first team last time out, a decision was quickly made on Clark’s future this summer.

Unable to take part in pre-season under Arne Slot due to injury, the club considered loan and permanent offers for the 19-year-old.

While the expectation was that Clark would leave on loan, the level of interest from Salzburg – led by head coach Pepijn Lijnders – prompted Liverpool to agree a sale.

Liverpool have now confirmed the player’s departure, in a deal believed to be worth £10 million – ensuring an £8.5 million profit after his arrival from Newcastle in 2021.

The Reds will have first refusal on re-signing Clark in the event he leaves Salzburg, though that would mean matching any offers made for the teenager in the future.

However, the presence of a 17.5 percent sell-on clause would effectively ensure a discount if Liverpool did decide to buy him back.

Clark agreed personal terms with Salzburg and travelled to Austria to undergo a medical last weekend, which despite a long-term back injury went smoothly.

In a message to supporters on social media, he said: “After an incredible 3 years at Liverpool, I’ve decided it’s time for a new challenge.

“I’ve learned so much during my time at the club and am very thankful for the opportunities and experiences I’ve had. Thank you to all the fans who supported me on this journey.”

He will now join Lijnders’ new squad as one of the Dutchman’s first signings since arriving from Liverpool in the summer – he will don the No. 10 shirt.

Vitor Matos, formerly Liverpool’s elite development coach, is now at Salzburg as Lijnders’ assistant, while head of fitness and conditioning Andreas Kornmayer also left to take up a position on his staff.

Salzburg have begun the campaign in predictably dominant form, including a 6-0 win over Dornbirn in the first round of the Austrian Cup.

They are 90 minutes away from a place in the Champions League proper after a 2-0 first-leg win over Dynamo Kyiv in the final play-off round, and sit top of the Austrian Bundesliga as the only team to win all three of their games so far.

Good luck, Bobby!