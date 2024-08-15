Cody Gakpo will tell you his preferred position is on the left wing but under Jurgen Klopp he wasn’t utilised there enough. Now that looks set to change under Arne Slot.

The Dutchman is a versatile option in Liverpool’s squad, but even Klopp acknowledged the experiment to push him into midfield last season saw him struggle and knock his confidence.

Gakpo burst into life late on when deployed on the left wing, where he excelled at PSV and then shone for the Netherlands during a Euros campaign that ended with him as joint-top scorer (3).

Playing on the left suits his strengths and allows him to become a playmaker, and Slot has told the 25-year-old that is where he sees him playing this season.

On the conversations he has had with the new head coach over his position, Gakpo told the club’s website: “I spoke to him and obviously he sees me as a left winger.

“That’s how I think he sees me. We have a lot of players in the front line and you know the season is long and there can be some injuries in every position.

“So he (Slot) said, ‘You’re playing there but maybe I need you in another position, you can play there as well. Just be ready.’

“For me, I’m here and I try to play the best football I can and help the club as much as I can with my qualities.”

Luis Diaz is the obvious name that comes to mind when assessing left-wing competition, and it is also a spot Diogo Jota can venture into, though we will predominantly see him through the middle.

Liverpool will need to be flexible and having versatile players across the front line allows Slot to tweak as and when needed, but it is promising to hear Gakpo will be used where he fits best.

Since arriving at Anfield, Gakpo has been widely considered the fifth-choice forward and although a late return from the Euros sees him playing catchup, it will be intriguing to see how he develops under Slot.

Gakpo played on the left wing just 14 times under Klopp, scoring three and assisting three.