Arne Slot‘s first competitive starting XI is locked in, and he has named Andy Robertson at left-back for the Premier League opener at Ipswich.

The Premier League is back! After 91 days, the Reds return to competitive action with a new head coach in tow.

Slot had the luxury of a fully fit squad to choose from at Portman Road – long may that continue – and his final selection will surprise few.

Alisson will sit behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson – who gets the nod ahead of Kostas Tsimikas.

Ryan Gravenberch starts in the No. 6 role and is joined by Alexis Mac Allister deep in midfield, with Dominik Szoboszlai in the more advanced role.

Mohamed Salah, on his 350th club appearance, is joined in attack by Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota.

With no injuries to consider, Slot has a strong bench to turn to at Portman Road, which includes Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez. Notably Joe Gomez misses out.

Ipswich: Walton; Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Greaves; Davis, Morsy, Luongo, Burns; Chaplin, Hutchinson; Delap

Substitutes: Slicker, Johnson, Burgess, Townsend, Phillips, Taylor, Szmodics, Harness, Al-Hamadi

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Tsimikas, Bradley, Endo, Jones, Elliott, Gakpo, Nunez

Ipswich vs. Liverpool – The stats

Slot could become the first Liverpool manager to win his opening league game since Graeme Souness in April 1991. Another East Anglian team, Norwich, was beaten that day, 3-0 at Anfield.

Since then, Roy Evans, Gerard Houllier (sole charge), Rafa Benitez, Roy Hodgson, Kenny Dalglish, Brendan Rodgers and Jurgen Klopp all failed to open with a victory.

Meanwhile, Salah is in line to make his 350th Liverpool appearance in all games. He has scored 211 goals in that time. He has never faced Ipswich before in a Reds shirt.

Since joining Liverpool Salah has scored in six of Liverpool’s seven opening day fixtures, only missing out last season at Chelsea.