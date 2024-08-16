Arne Slot has an opportunity to do what a number of his predecessors could not: win their opening league game. His chance comes on the road against newly-promoted Ipswich.

Slot could become the first Liverpool manager to win his opening league game since Graeme Souness in April 1991. Another East Anglian team, Norwich, was beaten that day, 3-0 at Anfield.

Since then, Roy Evans, Gerard Houllier (sole charge), Rafa Benitez, Roy Hodgson, Kenny Dalglish, Brendan Rodgers and Jurgen Klopp all failed to open with a victory.

Slot’s first game as Liverpool manager will be, just as it was for his predecessor Klopp, a Saturday lunchtime kick-off. In October 2015, Klopp’s Reds played out a goalless draw at Tottenham.

At the age of 45 years and 258 days, Slot is the 10th oldest permanent managerial appointment by the club. By comparison, Klopp was 48 and Bill Shankly 46.

Salah a banker on the first day?

Mo Salah is in line to make his 350th Liverpool appearance in all games. He has scored 211 goals in that time. He has never faced Ipswich before in a Reds shirt.

Since joining Liverpool Salah has scored in six of Liverpool’s seven opening day fixtures, only missing out last season at Chelsea.

Salah’s tally of seven opening day goals is a joint Premier League record, alongside Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard.

A 22-year wait is over

In the Premier League era, the teams have met 10 times in the top flight, with Liverpool winning five, with three draws and two defeats.

Liverpool are unbeaten at Portman Road in the Premier League, winning three and drawing two of the five encounters.

The last league meetings came in the 2001/02 season, with Liverpool winning both by an aggregate score of 11-0.

The visit here saw them win 6-0 to record their joint-biggest-ever win over Ipswich and by their largest-ever margin at Portman Road.

Opening day joy

Liverpool are undefeated on the opening day in the last 11 seasons (eight wins, three draws) since a 3-0 defeat at West Brom in the first game of the Brendan Rodgers regime in 2012.

They have scored at least twice in seven of the last eight opening day outings.

This will be the fifth season in the last six that the Reds have faced a newly promoted team in the campaign’s first league fixture. Last season’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea was the exception.

The man in the middle

Tim Robinson is the referee for the opener. This will be the 25th Premier League game of his career.

He is yet to issue a red card. Liverpool have won all three matches when Robinson has been in charge, all three last season – one in the League and two in the League Cup.

Hosts strong at home

The Tractor Boys return to the Premier League for the first time in 22 seasons.

This is their sixth season in the Premier League, with a best finish of fifth in 2000/01. They have registered a total of 224 points in that time at an average of just short of 45 per season.

Ipswich, with 92, scored more goals in the Championship last season than any other team.

They lost only once at home in the league last season – a week short of a year ago – going down 4-3 to Leeds United.

Kieran McKenna was assistant manager at Manchester United under Jose Mourinho and remained in the job under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).