Confirmed Liverpool lineups vs. Sevilla – Arne Slot names strong XI

Liverpool play twice at Anfield inside seven hours, with Arne Slot naming his lineup for the first game against Sevilla (12.30pm BST kick off).

It was always going to be interesting how Slot split his squad for these two games, with Las Palmas the opposition later in the day (5pm BTS kick off) in a behind closed doors friendly.

We now know that the Dutch coach will split his squad, with the seemingly strongest XI facing Sevilla.

Alisson returns in goal, while we also get to see Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Alexis Mac Allister and Luis Diaz in pre-season.

Not in the squad are Caoimhin Kelleher, Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Sepp van den Berg, Andy Robertson, Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez, with them presumably involved in the later game vs. Las Palmas.

Liverpool vs. Sevilla: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Jota, Diaz

Subs: Pitaluga, Jaros, Gomez, Bajcetic, Nallo, Morton, Stephenson, Nyoni, Blair

TV Information

Both Anfield friendlies will be live on LFCTV and LFCTV GO and you can tune in to see the Reds from wherever you are in the world.

If you’re on the move and want to stay up to date, This Is Anfield’s matchday live blog is the place to be, first from 12pm (UK) and then again at 4.30pm.

As always, we’ll have all the post-match reaction and analysis for you to enjoy on Sunday evening and into Monday morning.