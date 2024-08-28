Ex-Red Craig Bellamy has named Liverpool youngsters Owen Beck and Lewis Koumas as part of his first squad as Wales manager.

Both players may be out on loan in the Championship, but Liverpool supporters will be keeping a close eye on the pair who have very high ceilings.

They should get a chance to see Beck and Koumas when they head out on international duty for Wales, who play Turkiye and Montenegro in their upcoming Nations League matches.

The team will be managed by Bellamy, who took over when Rob Page was sacked following Wales’ 4-0 defeat to Slovakia and 0-0 draw with Gibraltar in June.

While it may have been a dismal couple of games for the team as a whole, on an individual level it was a memorable set of internationals for Koumas who made his Wales debut against Gibraltar and impressed his teammates in training.

After entering the spotlight with his FA Cup goal against Southampton in February, Koumas secured a loan move to the Championship this summer and has already scored twice for Stoke.

• Read here: Stoke fans are already ‘falling in love’ with Liverpool loanee Lewis Koumas

Left-back Beck, who earned a place in last season’s PFA Scotland Team of the Year thanks to his performances on loan at Dundee, is yet to make his debut but has been in the senior squad before.

He was called up for the first time last October and will be hoping to finally get on the pitch against Turkiye on September 6, or Montenegro three days later.

Beck was recently confirmed to be heading to Blackburn on loan for the campaign ahead and could make his debut on Saturday when they visit Burnley for a fierce all-Lancashire clash.

Liverpool and Blackburn have built a fruitful relationship in recent years, with Harvey Elliott, Tyler Morton, Leighton Clarkson and Billy Koumetio all spending time on loan at Ewood Park.

Elsewhere in the Wales squad, former Liverpool goalkeeper Danny Ward should take his place as the No. 1 goalkeeper.

He will be pushed by Adam Davies and Leeds‘ Karl Darlow, though, who has received his first call-up – he is the grandson of former Wales international forward Ken Leek who was included in the Welsh 1958 World Cup squad.

Ex-Reds Harry Wilson and Neco Williams are also in the squad.