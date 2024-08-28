Stoke supporters have been vocal in their praise for Liverpool loanee Lewis Koumas, who scored for the second game running as the Potters thrashed Middlesbrough 5-0.

Koumas is one of several Liverpool youngsters to have gone out on loan over the summer.

He may have only appeared four times for Stoke so far, but he has already made a big impact, scoring twice in the last few days.

Koumas followed up his calm finish against West Brom at the weekend with a goal and assist against Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough, in the League Cup on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old attacker played a key part in creating Stoke’s first goal, running onto the ball down the right before picking out Emre Tezgel at the far post with a first-time cross.

Tezgel duly finished and sent Steven Schumacher’s side on their way to a thumping League Cup second-round victory.

In the second half, Koumas got his deserved goal, timing his run perfectly to get on the end of Eric Junior Bocat’s superb sweeping cross from the left.

With the ball on a sixpence, Koumas did the rest, clinically striking the bouncing ball beyond goalkeeper Sol Brynn.

Stoke fans couldn’t get enough of their new winger and took to social media to proclaim their ‘love’ for the loanee.

So it looks like Koumas will be our Stansfield then doesn’t it. Young, energetic, wants to prove himself, but no chance we will get him once the loan expires, makes me sad to think about.

It’s utterly brilliant to have a young prospect who can finish and puts in 100%, I’ve been… pic.twitter.com/2PH0NDefmq — Joe Pierpoint (@potterscope_) August 27, 2024

Lewis Koumas is giving the strongest don’t fall in love with a loan player energy — beth (@bgh5320) August 27, 2024

Lewis Koumas Not really fell in love with a loan player, I’ve liked them, Cundle for example, who I’d love to return But Koumas has me in a headlock already WHAT A PLAYER — StokieTom (@StokieTom_SCFC) August 27, 2024

He looks incredible mate so far. I thought the same, but my god he’s causing defenders problems. Pace, technique, cracking finisher and best of all he’s just not scared, goes for absolutely everything. Already worried about him coming back to yous ?? — StokieTom (@StokieTom_SCFC) August 27, 2024

How we managed to get Lewis Koumas is absolutely ridiculous by the way ? — TJ??????? (@MmanhoefEra) August 27, 2024

Thoughts on Koumas? This says it all ?? pic.twitter.com/uN79SDhbDb — Every Step Along The Way Podcast (@Everystepalong) August 27, 2024

Ok so koumas might be the next messi — jack?? (@boredscfcfan04) August 27, 2024

Lewis Koumas is a joke????? — HC (@HCfootball01) August 27, 2024

Not getting carried away but Koumas is our best loan signing since big Norms….if you know you know — Judder (@judder25) August 27, 2024

It may be early days but the signs are good that Koumas can progress significantly with regular senior football in the Championship this season.

Stoke’s next match is away at Plymouth this Saturday at 3pm (BST).

Liverpool join the League Cup in the third round, for which the draw takes place on August 28 at about 10.15pm.