Two Liverpool loanees are off the mark for their new clubs, with Lewis Koumas scoring once and hitting the inside of the post twice for Stoke on Saturday.

There are currently six Liverpool players out on loan this season, with a number of others expected to join them in making temporary moves before Friday’s transfer deadline.

Koumas is arguably the headline name among those to have left so far, with there high hopes for the 18-year-old who signed a new long-term contract before joining Stoke in the Championship.

Saturday saw the teenager make his second start for Steven Schumacher’s side, and having done so on the left wing away to Carlisle he was chosen to lead the line as striker against West Brom.

It brought a busy display from the young Welshman, who netted his first goal from the club after an intelligent run, finishing low beyond goalkeeper Alex Palmer.

West Brom had already gone ahead through Karlan Grant’s header, with Josh Maja later sealing the three points for the Baggies in a 2-1 victory.

But it could have been much different had Koumas enjoyed a slice of fortune, having twice hit the right-hand post with promising efforts.

Gutted to not get any points, but an ‘unbelievable feeling’ to be off the mark in red and white. Lewis Koumas reflects on his home league debut. pic.twitter.com/gC7fnuIdqR — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) August 24, 2024

Denied a hat-trick at the Britannia, he told the club’s in-house media: “It was a great feeling, scoring my first Championship goal, something that I manifested.

“[After hitting the post twice I thought] to just keep getting in the right positions, keep trying to get chances and they’ll go in.”

Koumas was not the only Liverpool loanee to score on Saturday, with Luca Stephenson also finding the back of the net for Dundee United.

Having impressed Arne Slot throughout pre-season, Stephenson has immediately taken up a key role in Scotland, operating as Jim Goodwin’s right wing-back.

With Kristijan Trapanovski finding space after driving down the left wing, he delivered a cross which striker David Babunski fired towards goal, and Stephenson was there to follow up the rebound.

It was a well-taken finish from the No. 17 as Dundee United went on to win 2-0, with no player recording more touches (58) or winning more duels (nine) than the 20-year-old per FotMob.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Rhys Williams made his debut for Morecambe in League Two, playing the full 90 minutes in a 1-0 defeat to Doncaster.

Luke Chambers played a key role in Wigan’s 1-0 victory over Crawley Town, forcing the own goal that won the game, though fellow Liverpool loanee Calvin Ramsay missed out.

Ramsay was absent due to an adductor injury, though This Is Anfield understands it is not a major issue and the 21-year-old is expected back in training next week.

Liverpool Loan Watch Roundup

Lewis Koumas (Stoke) – 90 mins vs. West Brom, goal

– 90 mins vs. West Brom, goal Luca Stephenson (Dundee United) – 90 mins vs. St Johnstone, goal

– 90 mins vs. St Johnstone, goal Luke Chambers (Wigan) – 90 mins vs. Crawley Town

– 90 mins vs. Crawley Town Rhys Williams (Morecambe) – 90 mins vs. Doncaster

Injured: Calvin Ramsay

To play Sunday: Fabian Mrozek