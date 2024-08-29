Federico Chiesa has spoken about his ‘dream’ coming true and sent Liverpool fans a promise after completing a move to the club on Thursday afternoon.

Liverpool signed the Italian winger from Juventus on an initial £10 million fee plus £2.5 million in add-ons, a bargain that made him an opportunistic signing.

He arrives with a high pedigree having won Euro 2020 with Italy and previously named Italian Footballer of the Year in 2021.

In Liverpool’s official confirmation video, Chiesa spoke about his ‘dream’ coming true after joining the club and his excitement at the prospect of playing at Anfield.

“It’s a dream that has become a reality,” Liverpool’s new No. 14 said.

“When I hear the word Liverpool, I think of trophies, of victories and the great nights in the Champions League at Anfield.

“It’s really emotional for me. I can’t wait to hear the anthem and to hear all the 60,000 Liverpool fans singing, You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

Chiesa also made a promise to Liverpool supporters that he will give ‘everything’ while playing for the club.

“I will give everything for this shirt and for the fans,” he said.

A very easy yes!

In his first interview with the club, Chiesa also revealed his first reaction to Richard Hughes calling him about the prospect of joining the Reds and how it was an easy decision to take.

“When Richard Hughes called me and he said, ‘Do you want to join Liverpool?’, and the coach called me, I said ‘yes’ immediately because I know the history of this club, I know what it represents to the fans.

“So I’m so happy and I can’t wait to get started.”

He also revealed he saw Anfield from his jet on his way to Merseyside and played ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ to soak up the prospect of playing for the club.

The Italian said: “When I was about to land [in] the aeroplane, I saw Anfield and as soon as I saw Anfield I said to my wife, ‘Put the song on – You’ll Never Walk Alone – because I want to imagine myself playing there and hearing the chant of the fans.’

“It was just a fun bit.”

Chiesa then admitted: “I will have chills when I will play [at Anfield] for the first time. It will be so emotional for me and for my family.”

The 26-year-old will now have the opportunity to meet his new teammates and train with Arne Slot‘s side before the Reds’ trip to Old Trafford at the weekend.

He revealed he has already spoken to Slot ahead of his move and made the Liverpool manager a promise:

“I said to him I’m coming to help the team and to win trophies, which is the most important thing and it’s what the Liverpool fans want the most.”

* Get your CHIESA 14 Liverpool shirt from the official LFC store here.