Harvey Elliott is heading into his sixth season at Liverpool and is still only 21. Last season was his most productive yet, with Arne Slot bound to like what he offered.

With 119 appearances to his name so far as a Red, Elliott has an abundance of experience to call on as he adjusts to what his new head coach wants from him.

He may not be in the majority of first-choice starting lineups, but he has two impressive stats to his name that may change opinion and be of interest to Slot.

Firstly, as per Opta Analyst, only four players in the Premier League last season won possession in the final third more times per 90 minutes than Elliott’s 1.35.

Moreover, only three players – Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku and Rodri, all of whom are from Man City – were involved in more shot-ending attacking sequences per 90 than Liverpool’s No. 19.

Not afraid of defensive work and effective with the ball, what’s not to like?

Perhaps it should not be a surprise then that Elliott created the most chances in pre-season (9) and had the most passes into the final third (26) – in addition to notching two assists.

With Slot recently explaining that he “sometimes like it when players try to keep the ball and not play the difficult ball,” this is where Elliott can show his worth.

Throughout pre-season, he was predominantly used in the No. 10 role and proved effective, though the lineups for the final friendlies at Anfield hinted he is not yet a member of the ‘best XI’.

He has had the benefit of working with Slot from the start of pre-season and if he continues to showcase his ability to fit into the new system, he will do his starting chances no harm.

Elliott made 53 appearances last season, 27 as a starter, and notched four goals and 11 assists – back him to improve those numbers in 2024/25?