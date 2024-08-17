Joe Gomez was left out of the matchday squad against Ipswich and is now considering his future with Arne Slot favouring other options in defence.

Gomez was a valuable utility man under Jurgen Klopp, utilised across the defence with great effect last season – arguably one of his best in a red shirt.

A late return from the Euros put him on the back foot in a bid to impress his new head coach and speculation over his future has been consistent this summer.

It amplified after playing just 16 minutes off the bench against Sevilla in the penultimate pre-season game and it has again having been left out of the 20-man squad for the league opener.

He did not travel with the squad to Ipswich and The Times‘ Paul Joyce reports that the 27-year-old is exploring “his options before the transfer window closes.”

Newcastle, Aston Villa, Fulham, Chelsea and clubs in Europe are all credited with interest – the Magpies we know as he was discussed previously as part of a deal for Anthony Gordon.

Joyce adds that “there is no guarantee” he will leave the club before the end of the transfer window but his absence on Saturday comes after “grown-up discussions” between him and the club.

Liverpool “are not forcing” him out, but understandably, Gomez is assessing his options with a number of players ahead of him in the pecking order at centre-back and full-back.

The Reds, however, cannot simply let a versatile and experienced player leave the club, especially without replacing him.

The injury situation currently is a breath of fresh air, but no one can guarantee it stays that way and we have seen time and time again how quickly it can all fall apart without adequate cover.

Certainly one to watch over the next fortnight.