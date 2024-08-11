Kaide Gordon close to joining Championship side on loan

Liverpool winger Kaide Gordon is close to completing a season long loan move to Championship side Swansea City.

The 19-year-old, who is on the bench for Liverpool’s friendly against Las Palmas at Anfield on Sunday afternoon, is said to be attracting interest from two other unnamed clubs.

WalesOnline report that Sunday is seen as a “pivotal day as decisions are close to being made.”

Gordon’s last two seasons have been beset by injuries, restricting his appearances for the first team last season to just one start and two further games from the bench.

He missed the whole of the 2022/23 campaign with what was described as a “complex” pelvic injury.

Gordon is, though, still very highly rated by Liverpool’s coaching staff and a loan should allow him to get valuable playing time.

Liverpool aren’t exactly short of forward options either, and with Champions League instead of Europa League this season it would be difficult for Gordon to get minutes in Arne Slot‘s side.

The Reds, of course, have Mo Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo as the main forward options.

Speaking while part of the pre-season tour in the USA, Gordon said: “I’ve been out for a while so it’s just good to get back around it and get up to the rhythm, so I’m enjoying it.

“You don’t realise when you’re in it, how much you miss it when you’re out of it, to be fair. Obviously it’s just good to be back involved in it, to be honest.”

Swansea began their Championship campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Gordon won’t be the only player heading out on loan this week, with Bobby Clark, Ben Doak, James McConnell, Owen Beck and Harvey Blair all available for temporary moves, while the club are looking for permanent suitors for Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams.

Liverpool are yet to make any significant transfer moves this summer, but that appears to be coming to an end with Fabio Carvalho close to completing a move away.