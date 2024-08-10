Fabio Carvalho has accepted a deal that will see him transfer from Liverpool to Brentford for up to £27.5 million including add-ons.

The news was first reported by Portuguese outlet A Bola and has since been reported by Times journalist Paul Joyce.

In addition, the reporter added that Liverpool have included a 17.5 percent sell-on clause that would come into play should Brentford sell Carvalho on for a profit in the future.

When Carvalho signed for Liverpool from Fulham in 2022, the Cottagers themselves included a sell-on clause, meaning they will now earn 20 percent of any profit Liverpool make over £5 million.

Given Liverpool paid £7 million for him two years ago, we understand that this means Fulham will earn £3.1 million from the transfer, should Liverpool end up getting the full £27.5 million for Carvalho.

How we got here

Last season was a mixed bag for Carvalho, who spent the campaign away from Merseyside.

Following a dismal first half of the season at RB Leipzig, which saw him start only three times and spend 360 minutes on the pitch, Carvalho returned to Liverpool and went back out on loan to the Championship.

In the second division, he joined Tyler Morton in Liam Rosenior’s Hull side that was pushing for the play-offs.

Ultimately, the Tigers missed out and the manager controversially lost his job, but it had been a successful few months on an individual basis for the Portuguese.

The majority of his appearances for Hull came as a false nine, with Carvalho scoring nine goals in 20 games for the Tigers before returning with a view to impressing Slot.

This pre-season has been relatively successful for the 21-year-old, who has started in each of Liverpool’s four friendly matches so far.

However, with this deal now agreed, we have almost certainly seen the last of him in a Red shirt.

When he arrived in 2022 Carvalho made an initial impact on the squad, most memorably scoring a very late winner against Newcastle in his sixth appearance for Liverpool.

However, his influence then waned and neither his half-season at Hull nor his pre-season goals have been enough to convince Arne Slot that he should stay.