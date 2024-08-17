★ PREMIUM
IPSWICH, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 17, 2024: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister (L) and Darwin Núñez arrive before the FA Premier League match between Ipswich Town FC and Liverpool FC at Portman Road. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Ipswich vs. Liverpool – Follow the Reds’ Premier League opener here

The new season is here with Arne Slot‘s Liverpool travelling to play Ipswich in their Premier League opener. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Portman Road is 12.30pm (UK), the referee is Tim Robinson.

Today’s blog is run by Sam Millne, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @sam_millne & in the comments below.

Teams

Ipswich: Walton; Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Greaves; Davis, Morsy, Luongo, Burns; Chaplin, Hutchinson; Delap

Subs: Slicker, Johnson, Burgess, Townsend, Phillips, Taylor, Szmodics, Harness, Al-Hamadi

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Tsimikas, Bradley, Endo, Jones, Elliott, Gakpo, Nunez

Our coverage updates automatically below:

